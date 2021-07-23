Trending:
Tampa Bay 10, Cleveland 5

The Associated Press
July 23, 2021 10:29 pm
1 min read
      
Tampa Bay AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 38 10 13 8 4 4
Lowe 2b 4 0 1 0 1 1 .218
Choi 1b 5 1 1 3 0 0 .250
Cruz dh 4 2 1 1 1 1 .250
Meadows lf 3 0 1 0 1 1 .241
1-Phillips pr-lf 1 1 1 0 0 0 .202
Díaz 3b 4 1 0 1 1 0 .257
F.Mejía c 0 0 0 0 0 0 .261
Franco ss 5 1 3 1 0 0 .233
Arozarena rf 5 2 2 1 0 1 .254
Kiermaier cf 3 1 1 0 0 0 .237
Zunino c 3 0 1 0 0 0 .198
b-Wendle ph-3b 1 1 1 1 0 0 .275
Cleveland AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 36 5 10 5 2 7
Hernandez dh 4 2 1 0 1 0 .227
Rosario ss 5 1 1 0 0 1 .261
Ramírez 3b 3 1 2 4 1 0 .256
Reyes rf 4 0 1 0 0 2 .263
Ramirez lf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .274
Mercado cf 2 0 1 0 0 0 .240
a-Zimmer ph-cf 2 0 0 0 0 1 .236
Chang 1b 4 0 2 0 0 1 .190
Hedges c 3 0 1 0 0 0 .162
c-Johnson ph 1 1 1 1 0 0 .222
Clement 2b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .226
Tampa Bay 031 000 006_10 13 0
Cleveland 003 000 101_5 10 2

a-grounded out for Mercado in the 6th. b-singled for Zunino in the 9th. c-homered for Hedges in the 9th.

1-ran for Meadows in the 8th.

E_Ramírez 2 (10). LOB_Tampa Bay 6, Cleveland 6. 2B_Zunino (7), Lowe (14). 3B_Ramírez (2). HR_Cruz (1), off Plesac; Choi (5), off Wittgren; Ramírez (20), off Fleming; Johnson (2), off Fairbanks. RBIs_Arozarena (46), Cruz (1), Wendle (36), Choi 3 (24), Díaz (34), Franco (10), Ramírez 4 (56), Johnson (2).

Runners left in scoring position_Tampa Bay 3 (Choi 2, Cruz); Cleveland 2 (Hernandez, Reyes). RISP_Tampa Bay 4 for 11; Cleveland 1 for 4.

Runners moved up_Díaz, Clement. GIDP_Díaz, Ramirez.

DP_Tampa Bay 1 (Díaz, Lowe, Choi); Cleveland 2 (Rosario, Clement, Chang; Clement, Rosario, Chang).

Tampa Bay IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Fleming 4 6 3 3 2 1 72 4.07
Kittredge 2 1 0 0 0 1 27 1.52
Wisler, W, 2-1 2 2 1 1 0 4 35 1.45
Fairbanks 1 1 1 1 0 1 18 3.19
Cleveland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Plesac 6 2-3 8 4 4 2 3 99 4.30
Sandlin 1 1-3 0 0 0 1 1 20 2.63
Wittgren, L, 2-3 1-3 3 5 5 1 0 21 5.73
Parker 2-3 2 1 1 0 0 11 2.87

Inherited runners-scored_Sandlin 1-0, Parker 1-1. HBP_Wittgren (Kiermaier).

Umpires_Home, Todd Tichenor; First, Tony Randazzo; Second, Chad Whitson; Third, Jim Reynolds.

T_3:05. A_23,180 (34,788).

