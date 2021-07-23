Tampa Bay 10, Cleveland 5

|Tampa Bay
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|38
|10
|13
|8
|4
|4
|
|Lowe 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.218
|Choi 1b
|5
|1
|1
|3
|0
|0
|.250
|Cruz dh
|4
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.250
|Meadows lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.241
|1-Phillips pr-lf
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.202
|Díaz 3b
|4
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|.257
|F.Mejía c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.261
|Franco ss
|5
|1
|3
|1
|0
|0
|.233
|Arozarena rf
|5
|2
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.254
|Kiermaier cf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.237
|Zunino c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.198
|b-Wendle ph-3b
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.275
|Cleveland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|36
|5
|10
|5
|2
|7
|
|Hernandez dh
|4
|2
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.227
|Rosario ss
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.261
|Ramírez 3b
|3
|1
|2
|4
|1
|0
|.256
|Reyes rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.263
|Ramirez lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.274
|Mercado cf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.240
|a-Zimmer ph-cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.236
|Chang 1b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.190
|Hedges c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.162
|c-Johnson ph
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.222
|Clement 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.226
|Tampa Bay
|031
|000
|006_10
|13
|0
|Cleveland
|003
|000
|101_5
|10
|2
a-grounded out for Mercado in the 6th. b-singled for Zunino in the 9th. c-homered for Hedges in the 9th.
1-ran for Meadows in the 8th.
E_Ramírez 2 (10). LOB_Tampa Bay 6, Cleveland 6. 2B_Zunino (7), Lowe (14). 3B_Ramírez (2). HR_Cruz (1), off Plesac; Choi (5), off Wittgren; Ramírez (20), off Fleming; Johnson (2), off Fairbanks. RBIs_Arozarena (46), Cruz (1), Wendle (36), Choi 3 (24), Díaz (34), Franco (10), Ramírez 4 (56), Johnson (2).
Runners left in scoring position_Tampa Bay 3 (Choi 2, Cruz); Cleveland 2 (Hernandez, Reyes). RISP_Tampa Bay 4 for 11; Cleveland 1 for 4.
Runners moved up_Díaz, Clement. GIDP_Díaz, Ramirez.
DP_Tampa Bay 1 (Díaz, Lowe, Choi); Cleveland 2 (Rosario, Clement, Chang; Clement, Rosario, Chang).
|Tampa Bay
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Fleming
|4
|
|6
|3
|3
|2
|1
|72
|4.07
|Kittredge
|2
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|27
|1.52
|Wisler, W, 2-1
|2
|
|2
|1
|1
|0
|4
|35
|1.45
|Fairbanks
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|18
|3.19
|Cleveland
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Plesac
|6
|2-3
|8
|4
|4
|2
|3
|99
|4.30
|Sandlin
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|20
|2.63
|Wittgren, L, 2-3
|
|1-3
|3
|5
|5
|1
|0
|21
|5.73
|Parker
|
|2-3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|11
|2.87
Inherited runners-scored_Sandlin 1-0, Parker 1-1. HBP_Wittgren (Kiermaier).
Umpires_Home, Todd Tichenor; First, Tony Randazzo; Second, Chad Whitson; Third, Jim Reynolds.
T_3:05. A_23,180 (34,788).
