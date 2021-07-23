Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Tampa Bay 10, Cleveland 5

The Associated Press
July 23, 2021 10:29 pm
< a min read
      
Tampa Bay Cleveland
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 38 10 13 8 Totals 36 5 10 5
Lowe 2b 4 0 1 0 Hernandez dh 4 2 1 0
Choi 1b 5 1 1 3 Rosario ss 5 1 1 0
Cruz dh 4 2 1 1 Ramírez 3b 3 1 2 4
Meadows lf 3 0 1 0 Reyes rf 4 0 1 0
1-Phillips pr-lf 1 1 1 0 Ramirez lf 4 0 0 0
Díaz 3b 4 1 0 1 Mercado cf 2 0 1 0
F.Mejía c 0 0 0 0 a-Zimmer ph-cf 2 0 0 0
Franco ss 5 1 3 1 Chang 1b 4 0 2 0
Arozarena rf 5 2 2 1 Hedges c 3 0 1 0
Kiermaier cf 3 1 1 0 c-Johnson ph 1 1 1 1
Zunino c 3 0 1 0 Clement 2b 4 0 0 0
b-Wendle ph-3b 1 1 1 1
Tampa Bay 031 000 006 10
Cleveland 003 000 101 5

E_Ramírez 2 (10). DP_Tampa Bay 1, Cleveland 2. LOB_Tampa Bay 6, Cleveland 6. 2B_Zunino (7), Lowe (14). 3B_Ramírez (2). HR_Cruz (1), Choi (5), Ramírez (20), Johnson (2).

IP H R ER BB SO
Tampa Bay
Fleming 4 6 3 3 2 1
Kittredge 2 1 0 0 0 1
Wisler, W, 2-1 2 2 1 1 0 4
Fairbanks 1 1 1 1 0 1
Cleveland
Plesac 6 2-3 8 4 4 2 3
Sandlin 1 1-3 0 0 0 1 1
Wittgren, L, 2-3 1-3 3 5 5 1 0
Parker 2-3 2 1 1 0 0

HBP_Wittgren (Kiermaier).

Umpires_Home, Todd Tichenor; First, Tony Randazzo; Second, Chad Whitson; Third, Jim Reynolds.

        Insight by ThunderCat Technology and Dell Technologies: Learn different ways agencies are taking more advantage of AI and ML tools to help exceed mission expectations by downloading this exclusive e-book.

T_3:05. A_23,180 (34,788).

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|4 Git Committed to Wellness with GitLab
6|24 NLIT Summit 2021
7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Army Gen. Hokanson thanks Guard members for support fighting the Bootleg Fire in Oregon