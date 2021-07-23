Tampa Bay 10, Cleveland 5

|Tampa Bay
|Cleveland
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|38
|10
|13
|8
|Totals
|36
|5
|10
|5
|Lowe 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Hernandez dh
|4
|2
|1
|0
|Choi 1b
|5
|1
|1
|3
|Rosario ss
|5
|1
|1
|0
|Cruz dh
|4
|2
|1
|1
|Ramírez 3b
|3
|1
|2
|4
|Meadows lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Reyes rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|1-Phillips pr-lf
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Ramirez lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Díaz 3b
|4
|1
|0
|1
|Mercado cf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|F.Mejía c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|a-Zimmer ph-cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Franco ss
|5
|1
|3
|1
|Chang 1b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|Arozarena rf
|5
|2
|2
|1
|Hedges c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Kiermaier cf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|c-Johnson ph
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Zunino c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Clement 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|b-Wendle ph-3b
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Tampa Bay
|031
|000
|006
|—
|10
|Cleveland
|003
|000
|101
|—
|5
E_Ramírez 2 (10). DP_Tampa Bay 1, Cleveland 2. LOB_Tampa Bay 6, Cleveland 6. 2B_Zunino (7), Lowe (14). 3B_Ramírez (2). HR_Cruz (1), Choi (5), Ramírez (20), Johnson (2).
|Tampa Bay
|Fleming
|4
|
|6
|3
|3
|2
|1
|Kittredge
|2
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Wisler, W, 2-1
|2
|
|2
|1
|1
|0
|4
|Fairbanks
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Cleveland
|Plesac
|6
|2-3
|8
|4
|4
|2
|3
|Sandlin
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Wittgren, L, 2-3
|
|1-3
|3
|5
|5
|1
|0
|Parker
|
|2-3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
HBP_Wittgren (Kiermaier).
Umpires_Home, Todd Tichenor; First, Tony Randazzo; Second, Chad Whitson; Third, Jim Reynolds.
T_3:05. A_23,180 (34,788).
Comments