Tampa Bay 14, N.Y. Yankees 0

New York Tampa Bay ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 30 0 4 0 Totals 36 14 12 13 LeMahieu 1b 4 0 0 0 Lowe 2b 4 2 1 0 Judge rf 2 0 1 0 Choi 1b 4 2 1 2 LaMarre rf 1 0 0 0 Díaz 3b 5 2 3 1 Odor 2b 4 0 0 0 Meadows dh 5 3 3 5 Stanton dh 3 0 0 0 Arozarena lf 5 1 2 0 Torres ss 4 0 1 0 Franco ss 3 1 0 0 Urshela 3b 2 0 0 0 Kiermaier cf 3 1 1 1 Wade ph-3b 2 0 0 0 Zunino c 3 1 0 0 Gardner lf 3 0 1 0 Phillips rf 4 1 1 4 Higashioka c 3 0 0 0 Florial cf 2 0 1 0

New York 000 000 000 — 0 Tampa Bay 400 00(10) 00x — 14

E_Gardner (1). DP_New York 0, Tampa Bay 1. LOB_New York 6, Tampa Bay 3. 2B_Díaz (11), Arozarena (19). HR_Meadows 2 (20), Phillips (6), Choi (7). SF_Kiermaier (2).

IP H R ER BB SO

New York Cole L,10-6 5 1-3 6 8 7 2 10 Abreu 0 4 6 6 2 0 Romano 1 2-3 2 0 0 0 3 Holmes 1 0 0 0 0 1

Tampa Bay Patiño W,2-2 6 3 0 0 2 8 Head 1 2-3 1 0 0 0 2 Sherriff 1 1-3 0 0 0 1 0

Abreu pitched to 6 batters in the 6th.

WP_Patiño.

Umpires_Home, John Libka; First, Jeremie Rehak; Second, Andy Fletcher; Third, Will Little.

T_2:59. A_14,134 (25,000).

