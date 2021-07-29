On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Tampa Bay 14, N.Y. Yankees 0

The Associated Press
July 29, 2021 4:25 pm
New York Tampa Bay
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 30 0 4 0 Totals 36 14 12 13
LeMahieu 1b 4 0 0 0 Lowe 2b 4 2 1 0
Judge rf 2 0 1 0 Choi 1b 4 2 1 2
LaMarre rf 1 0 0 0 Díaz 3b 5 2 3 1
Odor 2b 4 0 0 0 Meadows dh 5 3 3 5
Stanton dh 3 0 0 0 Arozarena lf 5 1 2 0
Torres ss 4 0 1 0 Franco ss 3 1 0 0
Urshela 3b 2 0 0 0 Kiermaier cf 3 1 1 1
Wade ph-3b 2 0 0 0 Zunino c 3 1 0 0
Gardner lf 3 0 1 0 Phillips rf 4 1 1 4
Higashioka c 3 0 0 0
Florial cf 2 0 1 0
New York 000 000 000 0
Tampa Bay 400 00(10) 00x 14

E_Gardner (1). DP_New York 0, Tampa Bay 1. LOB_New York 6, Tampa Bay 3. 2B_Díaz (11), Arozarena (19). HR_Meadows 2 (20), Phillips (6), Choi (7). SF_Kiermaier (2).

IP H R ER BB SO
New York
Cole L,10-6 5 1-3 6 8 7 2 10
Abreu 0 4 6 6 2 0
Romano 1 2-3 2 0 0 0 3
Holmes 1 0 0 0 0 1
Tampa Bay
Patiño W,2-2 6 3 0 0 2 8
Head 1 2-3 1 0 0 0 2
Sherriff 1 1-3 0 0 0 1 0

Abreu pitched to 6 batters in the 6th.

WP_Patiño.

Umpires_Home, John Libka; First, Jeremie Rehak; Second, Andy Fletcher; Third, Will Little.

T_2:59. A_14,134 (25,000).

