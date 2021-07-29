Tampa Bay 14, N.Y. Yankees 0

|New York
|
|
|
|
|
|Tampa Bay
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|30
|0
|4
|0
|
|Totals
|36
|14
|12
|13
|
|LeMahieu 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Lowe 2b
|4
|2
|1
|0
|
|Judge rf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|Choi 1b
|4
|2
|1
|2
|
|LaMarre rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Díaz 3b
|5
|2
|3
|1
|
|Odor 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Meadows dh
|5
|3
|3
|5
|
|Stanton dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Arozarena lf
|5
|1
|2
|0
|
|Torres ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Franco ss
|3
|1
|0
|0
|
|Urshela 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Kiermaier cf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|
|Wade ph-3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Zunino c
|3
|1
|0
|0
|
|Gardner lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Phillips rf
|4
|1
|1
|4
|
|Higashioka c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Florial cf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|New York
|000
|000
|000
|—
|0
|Tampa Bay
|400
|00(10)
|00x
|—
|14
E_Gardner (1). DP_New York 0, Tampa Bay 1. LOB_New York 6, Tampa Bay 3. 2B_Díaz (11), Arozarena (19). HR_Meadows 2 (20), Phillips (6), Choi (7). SF_Kiermaier (2).
|New York
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Cole L,10-6
|5
|1-3
|6
|8
|7
|2
|10
|Abreu
|0
|
|4
|6
|6
|2
|0
|Romano
|1
|2-3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Holmes
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Tampa Bay
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Patiño W,2-2
|6
|
|3
|0
|0
|2
|8
|Head
|1
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Sherriff
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
Abreu pitched to 6 batters in the 6th.
WP_Patiño.
Umpires_Home, John Libka; First, Jeremie Rehak; Second, Andy Fletcher; Third, Will Little.
T_2:59. A_14,134 (25,000).
