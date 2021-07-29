Tampa Bay 14, N.Y. Yankees 0

|New York
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|30
|0
|4
|0
|3
|10
|
|LeMahieu 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.264
|Judge rf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.283
|LaMarre rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.190
|Odor 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.227
|Stanton dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|.255
|Torres ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.248
|Urshela 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.273
|Wade ph-3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.191
|Gardner lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.196
|Higashioka c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.190
|Florial cf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.300
|Tampa Bay
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|36
|14
|12
|13
|4
|14
|
|Lowe 2b
|4
|2
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.224
|Choi 1b
|4
|2
|1
|2
|1
|2
|.265
|Díaz 3b
|5
|2
|3
|1
|0
|0
|.253
|Meadows dh
|5
|3
|3
|5
|0
|1
|.243
|Arozarena lf
|5
|1
|2
|0
|0
|3
|.258
|Franco ss
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.220
|Kiermaier cf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.231
|Zunino c
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.193
|Phillips rf
|4
|1
|1
|4
|0
|3
|.210
|New York
|000
|000
|000_0
|4
|1
|Tampa Bay
|400
|00(10)
|00x_14
|12
|0
a-struck out for Urshela in the 7th.
E_Gardner (1). LOB_New York 6, Tampa Bay 3. 2B_Díaz (11), Arozarena (19). HR_Meadows (19), off Cole; Phillips (6), off Abreu; Choi (7), off Abreu; Meadows (20), off Abreu. RBIs_Díaz (35), Meadows 5 (76), Kiermaier (22), Phillips 4 (24), Choi 2 (29). SF_Kiermaier.
Runners left in scoring position_New York 2 (Stanton, Florial); Tampa Bay 2 (Arozarena, Zunino). RISP_New York 0 for 3; Tampa Bay 4 for 8.
GIDP_Torres.
DP_Tampa Bay 1 (Díaz, Lowe, Choi).
|New York
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Cole L,10-6
|5
|1-3
|6
|8
|7
|2
|10
|105
|3.11
|Abreu
|0
|
|4
|6
|6
|2
|0
|33
|5.65
|Romano
|1
|2-3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|3
|20
|0.00
|Holmes
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|12
|0.00
|Tampa Bay
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Patiño W,2-2
|6
|
|3
|0
|0
|2
|8
|97
|4.26
|Head
|1
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|28
|1.69
|Sherriff
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|18
|7.50
Abreu pitched to 6 batters in the 6th
Inherited runners-scored_Abreu 2-2, Sherriff 1-0. WP_Patiño.
Umpires_Home, John Libka; First, Jeremie Rehak; Second, Andy Fletcher; Third, Will Little.
T_2:59. A_14,134 (25,000).
