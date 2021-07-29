On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Tampa Bay 14, N.Y. Yankees 0

The Associated Press
July 29, 2021 4:25 pm
1 min read
      
New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 30 0 4 0 3 10
LeMahieu 1b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .264
Judge rf 2 0 1 0 1 0 .283
LaMarre rf 1 0 0 0 0 1 .190
Odor 2b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .227
Stanton dh 3 0 0 0 1 3 .255
Torres ss 4 0 1 0 0 1 .248
Urshela 3b 2 0 0 0 0 1 .273
Wade ph-3b 2 0 0 0 0 1 .191
Gardner lf 3 0 1 0 0 0 .196
Higashioka c 3 0 0 0 0 1 .190
Florial cf 2 0 1 0 1 0 .300
Tampa Bay AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 36 14 12 13 4 14
Lowe 2b 4 2 1 0 1 1 .224
Choi 1b 4 2 1 2 1 2 .265
Díaz 3b 5 2 3 1 0 0 .253
Meadows dh 5 3 3 5 0 1 .243
Arozarena lf 5 1 2 0 0 3 .258
Franco ss 3 1 0 0 1 2 .220
Kiermaier cf 3 1 1 1 0 1 .231
Zunino c 3 1 0 0 1 1 .193
Phillips rf 4 1 1 4 0 3 .210
New York 000 000 000_0 4 1
Tampa Bay 400 00(10) 00x_14 12 0

a-struck out for Urshela in the 7th.

E_Gardner (1). LOB_New York 6, Tampa Bay 3. 2B_Díaz (11), Arozarena (19). HR_Meadows (19), off Cole; Phillips (6), off Abreu; Choi (7), off Abreu; Meadows (20), off Abreu. RBIs_Díaz (35), Meadows 5 (76), Kiermaier (22), Phillips 4 (24), Choi 2 (29). SF_Kiermaier.

Runners left in scoring position_New York 2 (Stanton, Florial); Tampa Bay 2 (Arozarena, Zunino). RISP_New York 0 for 3; Tampa Bay 4 for 8.

GIDP_Torres.

DP_Tampa Bay 1 (Díaz, Lowe, Choi).

New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Cole L,10-6 5 1-3 6 8 7 2 10 105 3.11
Abreu 0 4 6 6 2 0 33 5.65
Romano 1 2-3 2 0 0 0 3 20 0.00
Holmes 1 0 0 0 0 1 12 0.00
Tampa Bay IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Patiño W,2-2 6 3 0 0 2 8 97 4.26
Head 1 2-3 1 0 0 0 2 28 1.69
Sherriff 1 1-3 0 0 0 1 0 18 7.50

Abreu pitched to 6 batters in the 6th

Inherited runners-scored_Abreu 2-2, Sherriff 1-0. WP_Patiño.

Umpires_Home, John Libka; First, Jeremie Rehak; Second, Andy Fletcher; Third, Will Little.

T_2:59. A_14,134 (25,000).

