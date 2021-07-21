Tampa Bay 5, Baltimore 4

Baltimore AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 34 4 9 4 1 7 Mullins cf 4 1 2 0 0 1 .314 Hays rf 4 0 1 1 0 2 .249 Mancini dh 4 1 2 0 0 1 .261 Mountcastle 1b 3 1 2 2 1 0 .251 Stewart lf 3 0 0 0 0 0 .204 McKenna pr-lf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .181 Urías ss 4 0 1 0 0 0 .286 Leyba 3b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .200 Valaika 2b 4 1 1 1 0 2 .188 Wynns c 4 0 0 0 0 1 .179

Tampa Bay AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 35 5 9 5 4 13 Arozarena lf 5 2 3 2 0 1 .256 Bruján 2b 5 0 0 0 0 2 .077 Meadows dh 5 0 2 2 0 1 .240 Franco ss 3 0 0 0 1 1 .200 Lowe rf 2 0 0 0 2 1 .214 Choi 1b 4 0 0 0 0 3 .252 Mejía c 4 2 2 0 0 1 .261 Wendle 3b 3 0 1 1 0 1 .277 Díaz ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .251 Phillips cf 3 0 1 0 0 1 .198 Zunino ph 0 0 0 0 1 0 .196 Kiermaier pr 0 1 0 0 0 0 .240

Baltimore 101 101 000_4 9 2 Tampa Bay 110 010 002_5 9 0

Two outs when winning run scored.

a-struck out for Wendle in the 9th. b-walked for Phillips in the 9th.

1-ran for Stewart in the 8th. 2-ran for Zunino in the 9th.

E_Urías (7), Mountcastle (3). LOB_Baltimore 5, Tampa Bay 8. 2B_Mullins (26), Hays (13), Mancini (19). 3B_Wendle (2), Phillips (2). HR_Valaika (2), off Wacha; Mountcastle (15), off Wacha; Arozarena 2 (13), off A.Wells. RBIs_Hays (33), Valaika (16), Mountcastle 2 (54), Arozarena 2 (45), Wendle (35), Meadows 2 (65). CS_Meadows (1).

Runners left in scoring position_Baltimore 2 (Urías); Tampa Bay 3 (Choi 2, Bruján). RISP_Baltimore 2 for 4; Tampa Bay 2 for 9.

LIDP_Mancini. GIDP_Leyba.

DP_Tampa Bay 2 (Bruján; Choi, Franco).

Baltimore IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA A.Wells 5 2-3 5 3 3 2 7 93 4.35 Sulser H,2 2-3 1 0 0 0 1 12 3.06 Tate H,4 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 15 4.31 Fry H,9 1 0 0 0 1 2 18 3.72 Scott L,3-4 BS,0-2 2-3 3 2 2 1 2 26 3.08

Tampa Bay IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Wacha 5 6 3 3 0 2 58 5.16 Wisler 2 2 1 1 0 2 26 1.08 McHugh W,3-1 2 1 0 0 1 3 34 1.51

Inherited runners-scored_Tate 1-0. HBP_McHugh (Stewart).

Umpires_Home, Fieldin Cubreth; First, Ryan Blakney; Second, D.J. Reyburn; Third, Brian O’Nora.

T_2:51. A_8,968 (25,000).

