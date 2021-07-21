On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Tampa Bay 5, Baltimore 4

July 21, 2021
Baltimore AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 34 4 9 4 1 7
Mullins cf 4 1 2 0 0 1 .314
Hays rf 4 0 1 1 0 2 .249
Mancini dh 4 1 2 0 0 1 .261
Mountcastle 1b 3 1 2 2 1 0 .251
Stewart lf 3 0 0 0 0 0 .204
McKenna pr-lf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .181
Urías ss 4 0 1 0 0 0 .286
Leyba 3b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .200
Valaika 2b 4 1 1 1 0 2 .188
Wynns c 4 0 0 0 0 1 .179
Tampa Bay AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 35 5 9 5 4 13
Arozarena lf 5 2 3 2 0 1 .256
Bruján 2b 5 0 0 0 0 2 .077
Meadows dh 5 0 2 2 0 1 .240
Franco ss 3 0 0 0 1 1 .200
Lowe rf 2 0 0 0 2 1 .214
Choi 1b 4 0 0 0 0 3 .252
Mejía c 4 2 2 0 0 1 .261
Wendle 3b 3 0 1 1 0 1 .277
Díaz ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .251
Phillips cf 3 0 1 0 0 1 .198
Zunino ph 0 0 0 0 1 0 .196
Kiermaier pr 0 1 0 0 0 0 .240
Baltimore 101 101 000_4 9 2
Tampa Bay 110 010 002_5 9 0

Two outs when winning run scored.

a-struck out for Wendle in the 9th. b-walked for Phillips in the 9th.

1-ran for Stewart in the 8th. 2-ran for Zunino in the 9th.

E_Urías (7), Mountcastle (3). LOB_Baltimore 5, Tampa Bay 8. 2B_Mullins (26), Hays (13), Mancini (19). 3B_Wendle (2), Phillips (2). HR_Valaika (2), off Wacha; Mountcastle (15), off Wacha; Arozarena 2 (13), off A.Wells. RBIs_Hays (33), Valaika (16), Mountcastle 2 (54), Arozarena 2 (45), Wendle (35), Meadows 2 (65). CS_Meadows (1).

Runners left in scoring position_Baltimore 2 (Urías); Tampa Bay 3 (Choi 2, Bruján). RISP_Baltimore 2 for 4; Tampa Bay 2 for 9.

LIDP_Mancini. GIDP_Leyba.

DP_Tampa Bay 2 (Bruján; Choi, Franco).

Baltimore IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
A.Wells 5 2-3 5 3 3 2 7 93 4.35
Sulser H,2 2-3 1 0 0 0 1 12 3.06
Tate H,4 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 15 4.31
Fry H,9 1 0 0 0 1 2 18 3.72
Scott L,3-4 BS,0-2 2-3 3 2 2 1 2 26 3.08
Tampa Bay IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Wacha 5 6 3 3 0 2 58 5.16
Wisler 2 2 1 1 0 2 26 1.08
McHugh W,3-1 2 1 0 0 1 3 34 1.51

Inherited runners-scored_Tate 1-0. HBP_McHugh (Stewart).

Umpires_Home, Fieldin Cubreth; First, Ryan Blakney; Second, D.J. Reyburn; Third, Brian O’Nora.

T_2:51. A_8,968 (25,000).

