Tampa Bay 5, Baltimore 4

|Baltimore
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|34
|4
|9
|4
|1
|7
|
|Mullins cf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.314
|Hays rf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.249
|Mancini dh
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.261
|Mountcastle 1b
|3
|1
|2
|2
|1
|0
|.251
|Stewart lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.204
|McKenna pr-lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.181
|Urías ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.286
|Leyba 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.200
|Valaika 2b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.188
|Wynns c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.179
|Tampa Bay
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|35
|5
|9
|5
|4
|13
|
|Arozarena lf
|5
|2
|3
|2
|0
|1
|.256
|Bruján 2b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.077
|Meadows dh
|5
|0
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.240
|Franco ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.200
|Lowe rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.214
|Choi 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.252
|Mejía c
|4
|2
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.261
|Wendle 3b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.277
|Díaz ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.251
|Phillips cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.198
|Zunino ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.196
|Kiermaier pr
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.240
|Baltimore
|101
|101
|000_4
|9
|2
|Tampa Bay
|110
|010
|002_5
|9
|0
Two outs when winning run scored.
a-struck out for Wendle in the 9th. b-walked for Phillips in the 9th.
1-ran for Stewart in the 8th. 2-ran for Zunino in the 9th.
E_Urías (7), Mountcastle (3). LOB_Baltimore 5, Tampa Bay 8. 2B_Mullins (26), Hays (13), Mancini (19). 3B_Wendle (2), Phillips (2). HR_Valaika (2), off Wacha; Mountcastle (15), off Wacha; Arozarena 2 (13), off A.Wells. RBIs_Hays (33), Valaika (16), Mountcastle 2 (54), Arozarena 2 (45), Wendle (35), Meadows 2 (65). CS_Meadows (1).
Runners left in scoring position_Baltimore 2 (Urías); Tampa Bay 3 (Choi 2, Bruján). RISP_Baltimore 2 for 4; Tampa Bay 2 for 9.
LIDP_Mancini. GIDP_Leyba.
DP_Tampa Bay 2 (Bruján; Choi, Franco).
|Baltimore
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|A.Wells
|5
|2-3
|5
|3
|3
|2
|7
|93
|4.35
|Sulser H,2
|
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|12
|3.06
|Tate H,4
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|15
|4.31
|Fry H,9
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|18
|3.72
|Scott L,3-4 BS,0-2
|
|2-3
|3
|2
|2
|1
|2
|26
|3.08
|Tampa Bay
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Wacha
|5
|
|6
|3
|3
|0
|2
|58
|5.16
|Wisler
|2
|
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|26
|1.08
|McHugh W,3-1
|2
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
|34
|1.51
Inherited runners-scored_Tate 1-0. HBP_McHugh (Stewart).
Umpires_Home, Fieldin Cubreth; First, Ryan Blakney; Second, D.J. Reyburn; Third, Brian O’Nora.
T_2:51. A_8,968 (25,000).
