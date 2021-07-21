Tampa Bay 5, Baltimore 4

|Baltimore
|
|
|
|
|
|Tampa Bay
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|34
|4
|9
|4
|
|Totals
|35
|5
|9
|5
|
|Mullins cf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|
|Arozarena lf
|5
|2
|3
|2
|
|Hays rf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|
|Bruján 2b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|
|Mancini dh
|4
|1
|2
|0
|
|Meadows dh
|5
|0
|2
|2
|
|Mountcastle 1b
|3
|1
|2
|2
|
|Franco ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Stewart lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Lowe rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|McKenna pr-lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Choi 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Urías ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Mejía c
|4
|2
|2
|0
|
|Leyba 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Wendle 3b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|
|Valaika 2b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|
|Díaz ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Wynns c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Phillips cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Zunino ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Kiermaier pr
|0
|1
|0
|0
|
|Baltimore
|101
|101
|000
|—
|4
|Tampa Bay
|110
|010
|002
|—
|5
E_Urías (7), Mountcastle (3). DP_Baltimore 0, Tampa Bay 2. LOB_Baltimore 5, Tampa Bay 8. 2B_Mullins (26), Hays (13), Mancini (19). 3B_Wendle (2), Phillips (2). HR_Valaika (2), Mountcastle (15), Arozarena 2 (13).
|Baltimore
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|A.Wells
|5
|2-3
|5
|3
|3
|2
|7
|Sulser H,2
|
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Tate H,4
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Fry H,9
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Scott L,3-4 BS,0-2
|
|2-3
|3
|2
|2
|1
|2
|Tampa Bay
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Wacha
|5
|
|6
|3
|3
|0
|2
|Wisler
|2
|
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|McHugh W,3-1
|2
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
HBP_McHugh (Stewart).
Umpires_Home, Fieldin Cubreth; First, Ryan Blakney; Second, D.J. Reyburn; Third, Brian O’Nora.
T_2:51. A_8,968 (25,000).
