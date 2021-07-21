On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Tampa Bay 5, Baltimore 4

The Associated Press
July 21, 2021 3:18 pm
< a min read
      
Baltimore Tampa Bay
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 34 4 9 4 Totals 35 5 9 5
Mullins cf 4 1 2 0 Arozarena lf 5 2 3 2
Hays rf 4 0 1 1 Bruján 2b 5 0 0 0
Mancini dh 4 1 2 0 Meadows dh 5 0 2 2
Mountcastle 1b 3 1 2 2 Franco ss 3 0 0 0
Stewart lf 3 0 0 0 Lowe rf 2 0 0 0
McKenna pr-lf 0 0 0 0 Choi 1b 4 0 0 0
Urías ss 4 0 1 0 Mejía c 4 2 2 0
Leyba 3b 4 0 0 0 Wendle 3b 3 0 1 1
Valaika 2b 4 1 1 1 Díaz ph 1 0 0 0
Wynns c 4 0 0 0 Phillips cf 3 0 1 0
Zunino ph 0 0 0 0
Kiermaier pr 0 1 0 0
Baltimore 101 101 000 4
Tampa Bay 110 010 002 5

E_Urías (7), Mountcastle (3). DP_Baltimore 0, Tampa Bay 2. LOB_Baltimore 5, Tampa Bay 8. 2B_Mullins (26), Hays (13), Mancini (19). 3B_Wendle (2), Phillips (2). HR_Valaika (2), Mountcastle (15), Arozarena 2 (13).

IP H R ER BB SO
Baltimore
A.Wells 5 2-3 5 3 3 2 7
Sulser H,2 2-3 1 0 0 0 1
Tate H,4 2-3 0 0 0 0 1
Fry H,9 1 0 0 0 1 2
Scott L,3-4 BS,0-2 2-3 3 2 2 1 2
Tampa Bay
Wacha 5 6 3 3 0 2
Wisler 2 2 1 1 0 2
McHugh W,3-1 2 1 0 0 1 3

HBP_McHugh (Stewart).

Umpires_Home, Fieldin Cubreth; First, Ryan Blakney; Second, D.J. Reyburn; Third, Brian O’Nora.

T_2:51. A_8,968 (25,000).

