Tampa Bay 5, Baltimore 4

Baltimore Tampa Bay ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 34 4 9 4 Totals 35 5 9 5 Mullins cf 4 1 2 0 Arozarena lf 5 2 3 2 Hays rf 4 0 1 1 Bruján 2b 5 0 0 0 Mancini dh 4 1 2 0 Meadows dh 5 0 2 2 Mountcastle 1b 3 1 2 2 Franco ss 3 0 0 0 Stewart lf 3 0 0 0 Lowe rf 2 0 0 0 McKenna pr-lf 0 0 0 0 Choi 1b 4 0 0 0 Urías ss 4 0 1 0 Mejía c 4 2 2 0 Leyba 3b 4 0 0 0 Wendle 3b 3 0 1 1 Valaika 2b 4 1 1 1 Díaz ph 1 0 0 0 Wynns c 4 0 0 0 Phillips cf 3 0 1 0 Zunino ph 0 0 0 0 Kiermaier pr 0 1 0 0

Baltimore 101 101 000 — 4 Tampa Bay 110 010 002 — 5

E_Urías (7), Mountcastle (3). DP_Baltimore 0, Tampa Bay 2. LOB_Baltimore 5, Tampa Bay 8. 2B_Mullins (26), Hays (13), Mancini (19). 3B_Wendle (2), Phillips (2). HR_Valaika (2), Mountcastle (15), Arozarena 2 (13).

IP H R ER BB SO

Baltimore A.Wells 5 2-3 5 3 3 2 7 Sulser H,2 2-3 1 0 0 0 1 Tate H,4 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 Fry H,9 1 0 0 0 1 2 Scott L,3-4 BS,0-2 2-3 3 2 2 1 2

Tampa Bay Wacha 5 6 3 3 0 2 Wisler 2 2 1 1 0 2 McHugh W,3-1 2 1 0 0 1 3

HBP_McHugh (Stewart).

Umpires_Home, Fieldin Cubreth; First, Ryan Blakney; Second, D.J. Reyburn; Third, Brian O’Nora.

T_2:51. A_8,968 (25,000).

