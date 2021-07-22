Tampa Bay 5, Cleveland 4

Tampa Bay AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 38 5 10 5 4 5 Lowe rf-2b 4 0 2 1 1 1 .218 Arozarena lf 5 1 0 0 0 1 .252 Franco 3b-ss 5 0 2 0 0 0 .212 Meadows dh 4 0 1 1 1 1 .240 Wendle 2b-3b 5 0 0 0 0 1 .272 Díaz 1b 5 2 4 1 0 0 .261 Kiermaier cf 4 0 0 1 0 1 .236 F.Mejía c 4 1 1 0 0 0 .261 Walls ss 2 0 0 1 1 0 .212 a-Choi ph 0 0 0 0 1 0 .252 1-Phillips pr-rf 0 1 0 0 0 0 .198

Cleveland AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 35 4 5 4 5 10 Hernandez 2b 4 0 1 0 1 0 .226 Rosario ss 4 0 0 0 1 2 .262 Ramírez 3b 3 1 0 0 2 0 .252 Reyes dh 5 1 1 3 0 2 .264 Bradley 1b 4 0 0 0 1 4 .208 Ramirez lf 4 1 1 0 0 0 .279 Johnson rf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .200 Hedges c 3 0 0 1 0 1 .159 Mercado cf 4 1 1 0 0 0 .229

Tampa Bay 000 100 102 1_5 10 1 Cleveland 003 100 000 0_4 5 1

a-walked for Walls in the 9th.

1-ran for Choi in the 9th.

E_Franco (6), Johnson (1). LOB_Tampa Bay 9, Cleveland 8. 2B_Lowe (13), Mercado (3). 3B_Díaz (1), F.Mejía (2). HR_Díaz (6), off Karinchak; Reyes (17), off Patiño. RBIs_Kiermaier (21), Walls (13), Díaz (33), Lowe (49), Meadows (66), Reyes 3 (45), Hedges (14). SB_Ramirez (3), Ramírez (10). CS_Meadows (2). SF_Kiermaier, Hedges.

Runners left in scoring position_Tampa Bay 5 (Wendle, Walls, Arozarena, Kiermaier); Cleveland 4 (Reyes 2, Bradley 2). RISP_Tampa Bay 1 for 9; Cleveland 1 for 13.

Runners moved up_Kiermaier, Walls, Rosario, Johnson, Ramírez.

DP_Cleveland 1 (Hedges, Rosario, Hedges).

Tampa Bay IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Patiño 5 1-3 5 4 4 3 4 98 5.26 Mazza 2 2-3 0 0 0 1 3 38 6.60 Fairbanks, W, 3-3 1 0 0 0 1 1 14 3.00 Castillo, S, 14-16 1 0 0 0 0 2 15 2.80

Cleveland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Quantrill 6 4 1 1 3 2 94 3.84 Maton, H, 3 1 1 1 1 0 2 14 4.54 Clase, H, 6 1 1 0 0 0 0 21 2.02 Karinchak, BS, 11-14 1 2 2 2 1 1 21 2.91 Shaw, L, 3-4 1 2 1 0 0 0 14 2.91

Inherited runners-scored_Mazza 1-0. IBB_off Patiño (Ramírez). WP_Mazza.

Umpires_Home, Jim Reynolds; First, Todd Tichenor; Second, Tony Randazzo; Third, Chad Whitson.

T_3:39. A_19,338 (34,788).

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.