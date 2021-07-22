Tampa Bay 5, Cleveland 4

|Tampa Bay
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|38
|5
|10
|5
|4
|5
|
|Lowe rf-2b
|4
|0
|2
|1
|1
|1
|.218
|Arozarena lf
|5
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.252
|Franco 3b-ss
|5
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.212
|Meadows dh
|4
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.240
|Wendle 2b-3b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.272
|Díaz 1b
|5
|2
|4
|1
|0
|0
|.261
|Kiermaier cf
|4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|.236
|F.Mejía c
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.261
|Walls ss
|2
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|.212
|a-Choi ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.252
|1-Phillips pr-rf
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.198
|Cleveland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|35
|4
|5
|4
|5
|10
|
|Hernandez 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.226
|Rosario ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.262
|Ramírez 3b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.252
|Reyes dh
|5
|1
|1
|3
|0
|2
|.264
|Bradley 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4
|.208
|Ramirez lf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.279
|Johnson rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.200
|Hedges c
|3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|.159
|Mercado cf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.229
|Tampa Bay
|000
|100
|102
|1_5
|10
|1
|Cleveland
|003
|100
|000
|0_4
|5
|1
a-walked for Walls in the 9th.
1-ran for Choi in the 9th.
E_Franco (6), Johnson (1). LOB_Tampa Bay 9, Cleveland 8. 2B_Lowe (13), Mercado (3). 3B_Díaz (1), F.Mejía (2). HR_Díaz (6), off Karinchak; Reyes (17), off Patiño. RBIs_Kiermaier (21), Walls (13), Díaz (33), Lowe (49), Meadows (66), Reyes 3 (45), Hedges (14). SB_Ramirez (3), Ramírez (10). CS_Meadows (2). SF_Kiermaier, Hedges.
Runners left in scoring position_Tampa Bay 5 (Wendle, Walls, Arozarena, Kiermaier); Cleveland 4 (Reyes 2, Bradley 2). RISP_Tampa Bay 1 for 9; Cleveland 1 for 13.
Runners moved up_Kiermaier, Walls, Rosario, Johnson, Ramírez.
DP_Cleveland 1 (Hedges, Rosario, Hedges).
|Tampa Bay
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Patiño
|5
|1-3
|5
|4
|4
|3
|4
|98
|5.26
|Mazza
|2
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|38
|6.60
|Fairbanks, W, 3-3
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|14
|3.00
|Castillo, S, 14-16
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|15
|2.80
|Cleveland
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Quantrill
|6
|
|4
|1
|1
|3
|2
|94
|3.84
|Maton, H, 3
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|14
|4.54
|Clase, H, 6
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|21
|2.02
|Karinchak, BS, 11-14
|1
|
|2
|2
|2
|1
|1
|21
|2.91
|Shaw, L, 3-4
|1
|
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|14
|2.91
Inherited runners-scored_Mazza 1-0. IBB_off Patiño (Ramírez). WP_Mazza.
Umpires_Home, Jim Reynolds; First, Todd Tichenor; Second, Tony Randazzo; Third, Chad Whitson.
T_3:39. A_19,338 (34,788).
