Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Tampa Bay 5, Cleveland 4

The Associated Press
July 22, 2021 11:03 pm
1 min read
      
Tampa Bay AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 38 5 10 5 4 5
Lowe rf-2b 4 0 2 1 1 1 .218
Arozarena lf 5 1 0 0 0 1 .252
Franco 3b-ss 5 0 2 0 0 0 .212
Meadows dh 4 0 1 1 1 1 .240
Wendle 2b-3b 5 0 0 0 0 1 .272
Díaz 1b 5 2 4 1 0 0 .261
Kiermaier cf 4 0 0 1 0 1 .236
F.Mejía c 4 1 1 0 0 0 .261
Walls ss 2 0 0 1 1 0 .212
a-Choi ph 0 0 0 0 1 0 .252
1-Phillips pr-rf 0 1 0 0 0 0 .198
Cleveland AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 35 4 5 4 5 10
Hernandez 2b 4 0 1 0 1 0 .226
Rosario ss 4 0 0 0 1 2 .262
Ramírez 3b 3 1 0 0 2 0 .252
Reyes dh 5 1 1 3 0 2 .264
Bradley 1b 4 0 0 0 1 4 .208
Ramirez lf 4 1 1 0 0 0 .279
Johnson rf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .200
Hedges c 3 0 0 1 0 1 .159
Mercado cf 4 1 1 0 0 0 .229
Tampa Bay 000 100 102 1_5 10 1
Cleveland 003 100 000 0_4 5 1

a-walked for Walls in the 9th.

1-ran for Choi in the 9th.

E_Franco (6), Johnson (1). LOB_Tampa Bay 9, Cleveland 8. 2B_Lowe (13), Mercado (3). 3B_Díaz (1), F.Mejía (2). HR_Díaz (6), off Karinchak; Reyes (17), off Patiño. RBIs_Kiermaier (21), Walls (13), Díaz (33), Lowe (49), Meadows (66), Reyes 3 (45), Hedges (14). SB_Ramirez (3), Ramírez (10). CS_Meadows (2). SF_Kiermaier, Hedges.

        Insight by Sprinklr: Learn how GSA is improving customer experiencing by registering for this free webinar.

Runners left in scoring position_Tampa Bay 5 (Wendle, Walls, Arozarena, Kiermaier); Cleveland 4 (Reyes 2, Bradley 2). RISP_Tampa Bay 1 for 9; Cleveland 1 for 13.

Runners moved up_Kiermaier, Walls, Rosario, Johnson, Ramírez.

DP_Cleveland 1 (Hedges, Rosario, Hedges).

Tampa Bay IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Patiño 5 1-3 5 4 4 3 4 98 5.26
Mazza 2 2-3 0 0 0 1 3 38 6.60
Fairbanks, W, 3-3 1 0 0 0 1 1 14 3.00
Castillo, S, 14-16 1 0 0 0 0 2 15 2.80
Cleveland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Quantrill 6 4 1 1 3 2 94 3.84
Maton, H, 3 1 1 1 1 0 2 14 4.54
Clase, H, 6 1 1 0 0 0 0 21 2.02
Karinchak, BS, 11-14 1 2 2 2 1 1 21 2.91
Shaw, L, 3-4 1 2 1 0 0 0 14 2.91

Inherited runners-scored_Mazza 1-0. IBB_off Patiño (Ramírez). WP_Mazza.

Umpires_Home, Jim Reynolds; First, Todd Tichenor; Second, Tony Randazzo; Third, Chad Whitson.

T_3:39. A_19,338 (34,788).

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|4 Git Committed to Wellness with GitLab
6|24 NLIT Summit 2021
7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Ima Black, widow of namesake of USS Delbert D. Black, celebrates 100th Birthday with a helicopter ride