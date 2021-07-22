Tampa Bay 5, Cleveland 4

|Tampa Bay
|
|
|
|
|
|Cleveland
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|38
|5
|10
|5
|
|Totals
|35
|4
|5
|4
|
|Lowe rf-2b
|4
|0
|2
|1
|
|Hernandez 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Arozarena lf
|5
|1
|0
|0
|
|Rosario ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Franco 3b-ss
|5
|0
|2
|0
|
|Ramírez 3b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|
|Meadows dh
|4
|0
|1
|1
|
|Reyes dh
|5
|1
|1
|3
|
|Wendle 2b-3b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|
|Bradley 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Díaz 1b
|5
|2
|4
|1
|
|Ramirez lf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Kiermaier cf
|4
|0
|0
|1
|
|Johnson rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|F.Mejía c
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Hedges c
|3
|0
|0
|1
|
|Walls ss
|2
|0
|0
|1
|
|Mercado cf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|a-Choi ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|1-Phillips pr-rf
|0
|1
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Tampa Bay
|000
|100
|102
|1
|—
|5
|Cleveland
|003
|100
|000
|0
|—
|4
E_Franco (6), Johnson (1). DP_Tampa Bay 0, Cleveland 1. LOB_Tampa Bay 9, Cleveland 8. 2B_Lowe (13), Mercado (3). 3B_Díaz (1), F.Mejía (2). HR_Díaz (6), Reyes (17). SB_Ramirez (3), Ramírez (10). SF_Kiermaier (1), Hedges (2).
|Tampa Bay
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Patiño
|5
|1-3
|5
|4
|4
|3
|4
|Mazza
|2
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|Fairbanks, W, 3-3
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Castillo, S, 14-16
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Cleveland
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Quantrill
|6
|
|4
|1
|1
|3
|2
|Maton, H, 3
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|Clase, H, 6
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Karinchak, BS, 11-14
|1
|
|2
|2
|2
|1
|1
|Shaw, L, 3-4
|1
|
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
WP_Mazza.
Umpires_Home, Jim Reynolds; First, Todd Tichenor; Second, Tony Randazzo; Third, Chad Whitson.
T_3:39. A_19,338 (34,788).
