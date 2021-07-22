Tampa Bay 5, Cleveland 4

Tampa Bay Cleveland ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 38 5 10 5 Totals 35 4 5 4 Lowe rf-2b 4 0 2 1 Hernandez 2b 4 0 1 0 Arozarena lf 5 1 0 0 Rosario ss 4 0 0 0 Franco 3b-ss 5 0 2 0 Ramírez 3b 3 1 0 0 Meadows dh 4 0 1 1 Reyes dh 5 1 1 3 Wendle 2b-3b 5 0 0 0 Bradley 1b 4 0 0 0 Díaz 1b 5 2 4 1 Ramirez lf 4 1 1 0 Kiermaier cf 4 0 0 1 Johnson rf 4 0 1 0 F.Mejía c 4 1 1 0 Hedges c 3 0 0 1 Walls ss 2 0 0 1 Mercado cf 4 1 1 0 a-Choi ph 0 0 0 0 1-Phillips pr-rf 0 1 0 0

Tampa Bay 000 100 102 1 — 5 Cleveland 003 100 000 0 — 4

E_Franco (6), Johnson (1). DP_Tampa Bay 0, Cleveland 1. LOB_Tampa Bay 9, Cleveland 8. 2B_Lowe (13), Mercado (3). 3B_Díaz (1), F.Mejía (2). HR_Díaz (6), Reyes (17). SB_Ramirez (3), Ramírez (10). SF_Kiermaier (1), Hedges (2).

IP H R ER BB SO

Tampa Bay Patiño 5 1-3 5 4 4 3 4 Mazza 2 2-3 0 0 0 1 3 Fairbanks, W, 3-3 1 0 0 0 1 1 Castillo, S, 14-16 1 0 0 0 0 2

Cleveland Quantrill 6 4 1 1 3 2 Maton, H, 3 1 1 1 1 0 2 Clase, H, 6 1 1 0 0 0 0 Karinchak, BS, 11-14 1 2 2 2 1 1 Shaw, L, 3-4 1 2 1 0 0 0

WP_Mazza.

Umpires_Home, Jim Reynolds; First, Todd Tichenor; Second, Tony Randazzo; Third, Chad Whitson.

T_3:39. A_19,338 (34,788).

