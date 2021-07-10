Tampa Bay 5, Toronto 2

Toronto Tampa Bay ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 32 2 6 2 Totals 29 5 7 5 Semien 2b 3 1 1 2 Lowe rf-lf 3 2 2 3 Bichette ss 4 0 1 0 Díaz 3b 3 0 0 0 Guerrero Jr. 1b 3 0 0 0 Meadows dh 4 1 1 0 Springer dh 4 0 0 0 Arozarena lf 4 0 1 1 Hernández rf 3 0 1 0 Phillips rf 0 0 0 0 Grichuk cf 4 0 0 0 Choi 1b 3 0 0 0 Gurriel Jr. lf 3 0 1 0 Walls ss 2 0 0 0 Espinal 3b 4 1 1 0 Wendle 2b 4 0 1 0 Jansen c 2 0 0 0 Zunino c 3 1 1 1 McGuire ph-c 2 0 1 0 Kiermaier cf 3 1 1 0

Toronto 002 000 000 — 2 Tampa Bay 103 000 01x — 5

E_Walls (2). DP_Toronto 0, Tampa Bay 1. LOB_Toronto 7, Tampa Bay 6. 2B_Espinal (6), Gurriel Jr. (17), McGuire (8), Kiermaier (11). HR_Semien (22), Lowe 2 (20), Zunino (19). SB_Hernández (6), Meadows (3). S_Walls (1).

IP H R ER BB SO

Toronto Stripling L,3-5 3 2-3 4 4 4 2 5 Kay 2-3 0 0 0 2 0 Richards 1 2-3 0 0 0 0 4 Mayza 1 1 1 1 0 1 Romano 1 2 0 0 1 2

Tampa Bay Yarbrough W,6-3 5 5 2 2 2 4 Wisler H,4 1 2-3 1 0 0 1 2 Fairbanks H,9 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 3 Castillo S,13-15 1 0 0 0 1 0

Mayza pitched to 1 batter in the 8th.

WP_Richards.

Umpires_Home, Pat Hoberg; First, Chris Conroy; Second, Ben May; Third, Vic Carapazza.

T_3:19. A_9,954 (25,000).

