Tampa Bay 5, Toronto 2

|Toronto
|Tampa Bay
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|32
|2
|6
|2
|Totals
|29
|5
|7
|5
|Semien 2b
|3
|1
|1
|2
|Lowe rf-lf
|3
|2
|2
|3
|Bichette ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Díaz 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Guerrero Jr. 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Meadows dh
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Springer dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Arozarena lf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|Hernández rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Phillips rf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Grichuk cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Choi 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Gurriel Jr. lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Walls ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Espinal 3b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Wendle 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Jansen c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Zunino c
|3
|1
|1
|1
|McGuire ph-c
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Kiermaier cf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Toronto
|002
|000
|000
|—
|2
|Tampa Bay
|103
|000
|01x
|—
|5
E_Walls (2). DP_Toronto 0, Tampa Bay 1. LOB_Toronto 7, Tampa Bay 6. 2B_Espinal (6), Gurriel Jr. (17), McGuire (8), Kiermaier (11). HR_Semien (22), Lowe 2 (20), Zunino (19). SB_Hernández (6), Meadows (3). S_Walls (1).
|Toronto
|Stripling L,3-5
|3
|2-3
|4
|4
|4
|2
|5
|Kay
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|Richards
|1
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|Mayza
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Romano
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Tampa Bay
|Yarbrough W,6-3
|5
|
|5
|2
|2
|2
|4
|Wisler H,4
|1
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Fairbanks H,9
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Castillo S,13-15
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
Mayza pitched to 1 batter in the 8th.
WP_Richards.
Umpires_Home, Pat Hoberg; First, Chris Conroy; Second, Ben May; Third, Vic Carapazza.
T_3:19. A_9,954 (25,000).
