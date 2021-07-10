Tampa Bay 5, Toronto 2

Toronto AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 32 2 6 2 4 9 Semien 2b 3 1 1 2 1 1 .279 Bichette ss 4 0 1 0 0 1 .294 Guerrero Jr. 1b 3 0 0 0 1 1 .337 Springer dh 4 0 0 0 0 2 .206 Hernández rf 3 0 1 0 1 0 .297 Grichuk cf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .259 Gurriel Jr. lf 3 0 1 0 1 1 .264 Espinal 3b 4 1 1 0 0 1 .306 Jansen c 2 0 0 0 0 2 .164 McGuire ph-c 2 0 1 0 0 0 .278

Tampa Bay AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 29 5 7 5 5 12 Lowe rf-lf 3 2 2 3 1 1 .208 Díaz 3b 3 0 0 0 1 1 .245 Meadows dh 4 1 1 0 0 0 .244 Arozarena lf 4 0 1 1 0 2 .253 Phillips rf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .205 Choi 1b 3 0 0 0 1 2 .259 Walls ss 2 0 0 0 1 2 .235 Wendle 2b 4 0 1 0 0 2 .275 Zunino c 3 1 1 1 1 2 .198 Kiermaier cf 3 1 1 0 0 0 .237

Toronto 002 000 000_2 6 0 Tampa Bay 103 000 01x_5 7 1

a-doubled for Jansen in the 7th.

E_Walls (2). LOB_Toronto 7, Tampa Bay 6. 2B_Espinal (6), Gurriel Jr. (17), McGuire (8), Kiermaier (11). HR_Semien (22), off Yarbrough; Lowe 2 (20), off Stripling; Zunino (19), off Stripling. RBIs_Semien 2 (56), Lowe 3 (47), Zunino (37), Arozarena (41). SB_Hernández (6), Meadows (3). CS_Arozarena (6). S_Walls.

Runners left in scoring position_Toronto 4 (Hernández, Espinal, Grichuk, Semien, McGuire); Tampa Bay 4 (Kiermaier, Choi, Zunino). RISP_Toronto 1 for 8; Tampa Bay 2 for 8.

Runners moved up_Bichette, Springer. GIDP_Grichuk.

DP_Tampa Bay 1 (Walls, Wendle, Choi).

Toronto IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Stripling L,3-5 3 2-3 4 4 4 2 5 73 4.34 Kay 2-3 0 0 0 2 0 17 4.45 Richards 1 2-3 0 0 0 0 4 26 4.50 Mayza 1 1 1 1 0 1 18 4.61 Romano 1 2 0 0 1 2 20 1.71

Tampa Bay IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Yarbrough W,6-3 5 5 2 2 2 4 104 4.30 Wisler H,4 1 2-3 1 0 0 1 2 30 0.73 Fairbanks H,9 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 3 19 3.42 Castillo S,13-15 1 0 0 0 1 0 20 3.06

Inherited runners-scored_Kay 2-0, Richards 2-0, Romano 1-1, Fairbanks 1-0. WP_Richards.

Umpires_Home, Pat Hoberg; First, Chris Conroy; Second, Ben May; Third, Vic Carapazza.

T_3:19. A_9,954 (25,000).

