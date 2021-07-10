Tampa Bay 5, Toronto 2

|Toronto
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|32
|2
|6
|2
|4
|9
|
|Semien 2b
|3
|1
|1
|2
|1
|1
|.279
|Bichette ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.294
|Guerrero Jr. 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.337
|Springer dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.206
|Hernández rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.297
|Grichuk cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.259
|Gurriel Jr. lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.264
|Espinal 3b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.306
|Jansen c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.164
|McGuire ph-c
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.278
|Tampa Bay
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|29
|5
|7
|5
|5
|12
|
|Lowe rf-lf
|3
|2
|2
|3
|1
|1
|.208
|Díaz 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.245
|Meadows dh
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.244
|Arozarena lf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.253
|Phillips rf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.205
|Choi 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.259
|Walls ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.235
|Wendle 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.275
|Zunino c
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|.198
|Kiermaier cf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.237
|Toronto
|002
|000
|000_2
|6
|0
|Tampa Bay
|103
|000
|01x_5
|7
|1
a-doubled for Jansen in the 7th.
E_Walls (2). LOB_Toronto 7, Tampa Bay 6. 2B_Espinal (6), Gurriel Jr. (17), McGuire (8), Kiermaier (11). HR_Semien (22), off Yarbrough; Lowe 2 (20), off Stripling; Zunino (19), off Stripling. RBIs_Semien 2 (56), Lowe 3 (47), Zunino (37), Arozarena (41). SB_Hernández (6), Meadows (3). CS_Arozarena (6). S_Walls.
Runners left in scoring position_Toronto 4 (Hernández, Espinal, Grichuk, Semien, McGuire); Tampa Bay 4 (Kiermaier, Choi, Zunino). RISP_Toronto 1 for 8; Tampa Bay 2 for 8.
Runners moved up_Bichette, Springer. GIDP_Grichuk.
DP_Tampa Bay 1 (Walls, Wendle, Choi).
|Toronto
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Stripling L,3-5
|3
|2-3
|4
|4
|4
|2
|5
|73
|4.34
|Kay
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|17
|4.45
|Richards
|1
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|26
|4.50
|Mayza
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|18
|4.61
|Romano
|1
|
|2
|0
|0
|1
|2
|20
|1.71
|Tampa Bay
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Yarbrough W,6-3
|5
|
|5
|2
|2
|2
|4
|104
|4.30
|Wisler H,4
|1
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|30
|0.73
|Fairbanks H,9
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|19
|3.42
|Castillo S,13-15
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|20
|3.06
Inherited runners-scored_Kay 2-0, Richards 2-0, Romano 1-1, Fairbanks 1-0. WP_Richards.
Umpires_Home, Pat Hoberg; First, Chris Conroy; Second, Ben May; Third, Vic Carapazza.
T_3:19. A_9,954 (25,000).
