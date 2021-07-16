Tampa Bay 7, Atlanta 6

|Tampa Bay
|
|
|
|
|
|Atlanta
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|41
|7
|12
|7
|
|Totals
|40
|6
|10
|6
|
|Lowe rf-2b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Almonte rf
|5
|1
|1
|0
|
|Choi 1b
|6
|1
|1
|1
|
|Freeman 1b
|5
|2
|4
|2
|
|Franco 3b-ss
|6
|2
|2
|0
|
|Albies 2b
|4
|1
|0
|0
|
|Meadows lf
|4
|1
|2
|3
|
|Riley 3b
|4
|1
|2
|2
|
|Wendle 2b-3b
|5
|1
|3
|1
|
|Arcia lf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|
|Kiermaier cf
|4
|0
|2
|1
|
|Swanson ss
|5
|1
|1
|1
|
|Wisler p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Heredia cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Fairbanks p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Pederson ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Zunino c
|3
|0
|0
|1
|
|K.Smith c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Walls ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Morton p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Arozarena ph-rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Adrianza ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Wacha p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Minter p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Feyereisen p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Jackson p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Bruján ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Martin p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Rasmussen p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Sandoval ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Phillips ph-cf
|2
|1
|0
|0
|
|W.Smith p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Chavez p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Tampa Bay
|020
|010
|120
|1
|—
|7
|Atlanta
|000
|320
|100
|0
|—
|6
LOB_Tampa Bay 14, Atlanta 8. 2B_Wendle (22), Walls (10). 3B_Franco (1). HR_Choi (4), Riley (15), Swanson (16), Freeman (20). SB_Kiermaier (6), Freeman (5). SF_Meadows (3).
|Tampa Bay
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Wacha
|4
|
|5
|4
|4
|2
|5
|Feyereisen
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Rasmussen
|2
|
|3
|1
|1
|0
|3
|Wisler W,1-1
|2
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Fairbanks S,4-5
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Atlanta
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Morton
|6
|
|6
|3
|3
|3
|8
|Minter H,20
|
|2-3
|1
|1
|1
|2
|0
|Jackson H,12
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Martin BS,0-2
|1
|
|4
|2
|2
|0
|0
|W.Smith
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Chavez L,0-2
|1
|
|1
|1
|0
|1
|2
Wacha pitched to 1 batter in the 5th.
HBP_Morton (Meadows), Jackson (Zunino).
Umpires_Home, Ron Kulpa; First, Adrian Johnson; Second, Dave Rackley; Third, Brian Gorman.
T_3:46. A_40,485 (41,084).
