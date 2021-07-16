On Air: The Jim Bohannon Show
Sports News

Tampa Bay 7, Atlanta 6

The Associated Press
July 16, 2021 11:25 pm
< a min read
      
Tampa Bay Atlanta
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 41 7 12 7 Totals 40 6 10 6
Lowe rf-2b 4 1 1 0 Almonte rf 5 1 1 0
Choi 1b 6 1 1 1 Freeman 1b 5 2 4 2
Franco 3b-ss 6 2 2 0 Albies 2b 4 1 0 0
Meadows lf 4 1 2 3 Riley 3b 4 1 2 2
Wendle 2b-3b 5 1 3 1 Arcia lf 4 0 1 1
Kiermaier cf 4 0 2 1 Swanson ss 5 1 1 1
Wisler p 0 0 0 0 Heredia cf 4 0 0 0
Fairbanks p 0 0 0 0 Pederson ph 1 0 0 0
Zunino c 3 0 0 1 K.Smith c 4 0 1 0
Walls ss 3 0 1 0 Morton p 2 0 0 0
Arozarena ph-rf 1 0 0 0 Adrianza ph 1 0 0 0
Wacha p 2 0 0 0 Minter p 0 0 0 0
Feyereisen p 0 0 0 0 Jackson p 0 0 0 0
Bruján ph 1 0 0 0 Martin p 0 0 0 0
Rasmussen p 0 0 0 0 Sandoval ph 1 0 0 0
Phillips ph-cf 2 1 0 0 W.Smith p 0 0 0 0
Chavez p 0 0 0 0
Tampa Bay 020 010 120 1 7
Atlanta 000 320 100 0 6

LOB_Tampa Bay 14, Atlanta 8. 2B_Wendle (22), Walls (10). 3B_Franco (1). HR_Choi (4), Riley (15), Swanson (16), Freeman (20). SB_Kiermaier (6), Freeman (5). SF_Meadows (3).

IP H R ER BB SO
Tampa Bay
Wacha 4 5 4 4 2 5
Feyereisen 1 1 1 1 1 0
Rasmussen 2 3 1 1 0 3
Wisler W,1-1 2 1 0 0 0 3
Fairbanks S,4-5 1 0 0 0 0 0
Atlanta
Morton 6 6 3 3 3 8
Minter H,20 2-3 1 1 1 2 0
Jackson H,12 1-3 0 0 0 0 0
Martin BS,0-2 1 4 2 2 0 0
W.Smith 1 0 0 0 0 2
Chavez L,0-2 1 1 1 0 1 2

Wacha pitched to 1 batter in the 5th.

HBP_Morton (Meadows), Jackson (Zunino).

Umpires_Home, Ron Kulpa; First, Adrian Johnson; Second, Dave Rackley; Third, Brian Gorman.

T_3:46. A_40,485 (41,084).

