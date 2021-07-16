Tampa Bay 7, Atlanta 6

|Tampa Bay
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|41
|7
|12
|7
|6
|12
|
|Lowe rf-2b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|2
|1
|.209
|Choi 1b
|6
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.248
|Franco 3b-ss
|6
|2
|2
|0
|0
|2
|.209
|Meadows lf
|4
|1
|2
|3
|0
|0
|.244
|Wendle 2b-3b
|5
|1
|3
|1
|1
|1
|.281
|Kiermaier cf
|4
|0
|2
|1
|1
|0
|.242
|Wisler p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Fairbanks p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Zunino c
|3
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|.195
|Walls ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.238
|Arozarena ph-rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.250
|Wacha p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.000
|Feyereisen p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Bruján ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.100
|Rasmussen p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1.000
|Phillips ph-cf
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.199
|Atlanta
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|40
|6
|10
|6
|3
|11
|
|Almonte rf
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.225
|Freeman 1b
|5
|2
|4
|2
|0
|0
|.281
|Albies 2b
|4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.259
|Riley 3b
|4
|1
|2
|2
|1
|1
|.279
|Arcia lf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.321
|Swanson ss
|5
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.243
|Heredia cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.247
|Pederson ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|K.Smith c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.194
|Morton p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.125
|Adrianza ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.254
|Minter p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Jackson p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Martin p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Sandoval ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.197
|W.Smith p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Chavez p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Tampa Bay
|020
|010
|120
|1_7
|12
|0
|Atlanta
|000
|320
|100
|0_6
|10
|0
a-struck out for Feyereisen in the 6th. b-lined out for Morton in the 6th. c-flied out for Rasmussen in the 8th. d-lined out for Martin in the 8th. e-struck out for Walls in the 9th. f-grounded out for Heredia in the 10th.
LOB_Tampa Bay 14, Atlanta 8. 2B_Wendle (22), Walls (10). 3B_Franco (1). HR_Choi (4), off Morton; Riley (15), off Wacha; Swanson (16), off Wacha; Freeman (20), off Feyereisen. RBIs_Kiermaier (19), Zunino (38), Choi (20), Meadows 3 (61), Wendle (34), Riley 2 (44), Swanson (41), Freeman 2 (52), Arcia (7). SB_Kiermaier (6), Freeman (5). SF_Meadows.
Runners left in scoring position_Tampa Bay 10 (Choi, Lowe, Zunino, Walls, Kiermaier, Wendle); Atlanta 3 (Swanson, Riley, Pederson). RISP_Tampa Bay 4 for 15; Atlanta 1 for 6.
Runners moved up_Zunino.
|Tampa Bay
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Wacha
|4
|
|5
|4
|4
|2
|5
|78
|5.14
|Feyereisen
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|18
|1.77
|Rasmussen
|2
|
|3
|1
|1
|0
|3
|37
|5.91
|Wisler W,1-1
|2
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|35
|0.63
|Fairbanks S,4-5
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|8
|3.29
|Atlanta
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Morton
|6
|
|6
|3
|3
|3
|8
|107
|3.69
|Minter H,20
|
|2-3
|1
|1
|1
|2
|0
|21
|4.36
|Jackson H,12
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|1.62
|Martin BS,0-2
|1
|
|4
|2
|2
|0
|0
|27
|3.97
|W.Smith
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|12
|3.58
|Chavez L,0-2
|1
|
|1
|1
|0
|1
|2
|22
|2.08
Inherited runners-scored_Feyereisen 1-1, Jackson 2-0. HBP_Morton (Meadows), Jackson (Zunino).
Umpires_Home, Ron Kulpa; First, Adrian Johnson; Second, Dave Rackley; Third, Brian Gorman.
T_3:46. A_40,485 (41,084).
