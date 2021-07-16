Tampa Bay 7, Atlanta 6

Tampa Bay AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 41 7 12 7 6 12 Lowe rf-2b 4 1 1 0 2 1 .209 Choi 1b 6 1 1 1 0 2 .248 Franco 3b-ss 6 2 2 0 0 2 .209 Meadows lf 4 1 2 3 0 0 .244 Wendle 2b-3b 5 1 3 1 1 1 .281 Kiermaier cf 4 0 2 1 1 0 .242 Wisler p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Fairbanks p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Zunino c 3 0 0 1 1 0 .195 Walls ss 3 0 1 0 1 1 .238 Arozarena ph-rf 1 0 0 0 0 1 .250 Wacha p 2 0 0 0 0 2 .000 Feyereisen p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Bruján ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .100 Rasmussen p 0 0 0 0 0 0 1.000 Phillips ph-cf 2 1 0 0 0 1 .199

Atlanta AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 40 6 10 6 3 11 Almonte rf 5 1 1 0 0 1 .225 Freeman 1b 5 2 4 2 0 0 .281 Albies 2b 4 1 0 0 1 2 .259 Riley 3b 4 1 2 2 1 1 .279 Arcia lf 4 0 1 1 1 1 .321 Swanson ss 5 1 1 1 0 1 .243 Heredia cf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .247 Pederson ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .000 K.Smith c 4 0 1 0 0 1 .194 Morton p 2 0 0 0 0 2 .125 Adrianza ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .254 Minter p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Jackson p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Martin p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Sandoval ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .197 W.Smith p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Chavez p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000

Tampa Bay 020 010 120 1_7 12 0 Atlanta 000 320 100 0_6 10 0

a-struck out for Feyereisen in the 6th. b-lined out for Morton in the 6th. c-flied out for Rasmussen in the 8th. d-lined out for Martin in the 8th. e-struck out for Walls in the 9th. f-grounded out for Heredia in the 10th.

LOB_Tampa Bay 14, Atlanta 8. 2B_Wendle (22), Walls (10). 3B_Franco (1). HR_Choi (4), off Morton; Riley (15), off Wacha; Swanson (16), off Wacha; Freeman (20), off Feyereisen. RBIs_Kiermaier (19), Zunino (38), Choi (20), Meadows 3 (61), Wendle (34), Riley 2 (44), Swanson (41), Freeman 2 (52), Arcia (7). SB_Kiermaier (6), Freeman (5). SF_Meadows.

Runners left in scoring position_Tampa Bay 10 (Choi, Lowe, Zunino, Walls, Kiermaier, Wendle); Atlanta 3 (Swanson, Riley, Pederson). RISP_Tampa Bay 4 for 15; Atlanta 1 for 6.

Runners moved up_Zunino.

Tampa Bay IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Wacha 4 5 4 4 2 5 78 5.14 Feyereisen 1 1 1 1 1 0 18 1.77 Rasmussen 2 3 1 1 0 3 37 5.91 Wisler W,1-1 2 1 0 0 0 3 35 0.63 Fairbanks S,4-5 1 0 0 0 0 0 8 3.29

Atlanta IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Morton 6 6 3 3 3 8 107 3.69 Minter H,20 2-3 1 1 1 2 0 21 4.36 Jackson H,12 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 3 1.62 Martin BS,0-2 1 4 2 2 0 0 27 3.97 W.Smith 1 0 0 0 0 2 12 3.58 Chavez L,0-2 1 1 1 0 1 2 22 2.08

Inherited runners-scored_Feyereisen 1-1, Jackson 2-0. HBP_Morton (Meadows), Jackson (Zunino).

Umpires_Home, Ron Kulpa; First, Adrian Johnson; Second, Dave Rackley; Third, Brian Gorman.

T_3:46. A_40,485 (41,084).

