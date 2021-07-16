Trending:
Tampa Bay 7, Atlanta 6

The Associated Press
July 16, 2021 11:25 pm
1 min read
      
Tampa Bay AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 41 7 12 7 6 12
Lowe rf-2b 4 1 1 0 2 1 .209
Choi 1b 6 1 1 1 0 2 .248
Franco 3b-ss 6 2 2 0 0 2 .209
Meadows lf 4 1 2 3 0 0 .244
Wendle 2b-3b 5 1 3 1 1 1 .281
Kiermaier cf 4 0 2 1 1 0 .242
Wisler p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Fairbanks p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Zunino c 3 0 0 1 1 0 .195
Walls ss 3 0 1 0 1 1 .238
Arozarena ph-rf 1 0 0 0 0 1 .250
Wacha p 2 0 0 0 0 2 .000
Feyereisen p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Bruján ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .100
Rasmussen p 0 0 0 0 0 0 1.000
Phillips ph-cf 2 1 0 0 0 1 .199
Atlanta AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 40 6 10 6 3 11
Almonte rf 5 1 1 0 0 1 .225
Freeman 1b 5 2 4 2 0 0 .281
Albies 2b 4 1 0 0 1 2 .259
Riley 3b 4 1 2 2 1 1 .279
Arcia lf 4 0 1 1 1 1 .321
Swanson ss 5 1 1 1 0 1 .243
Heredia cf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .247
Pederson ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .000
K.Smith c 4 0 1 0 0 1 .194
Morton p 2 0 0 0 0 2 .125
Adrianza ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .254
Minter p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Jackson p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Martin p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Sandoval ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .197
W.Smith p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Chavez p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Tampa Bay 020 010 120 1_7 12 0
Atlanta 000 320 100 0_6 10 0

a-struck out for Feyereisen in the 6th. b-lined out for Morton in the 6th. c-flied out for Rasmussen in the 8th. d-lined out for Martin in the 8th. e-struck out for Walls in the 9th. f-grounded out for Heredia in the 10th.

LOB_Tampa Bay 14, Atlanta 8. 2B_Wendle (22), Walls (10). 3B_Franco (1). HR_Choi (4), off Morton; Riley (15), off Wacha; Swanson (16), off Wacha; Freeman (20), off Feyereisen. RBIs_Kiermaier (19), Zunino (38), Choi (20), Meadows 3 (61), Wendle (34), Riley 2 (44), Swanson (41), Freeman 2 (52), Arcia (7). SB_Kiermaier (6), Freeman (5). SF_Meadows.

        Insight by Gitlab: Learn about VA's approach to IT modernization by registering for this free webinar.

Runners left in scoring position_Tampa Bay 10 (Choi, Lowe, Zunino, Walls, Kiermaier, Wendle); Atlanta 3 (Swanson, Riley, Pederson). RISP_Tampa Bay 4 for 15; Atlanta 1 for 6.

Runners moved up_Zunino.

Tampa Bay IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Wacha 4 5 4 4 2 5 78 5.14
Feyereisen 1 1 1 1 1 0 18 1.77
Rasmussen 2 3 1 1 0 3 37 5.91
Wisler W,1-1 2 1 0 0 0 3 35 0.63
Fairbanks S,4-5 1 0 0 0 0 0 8 3.29
Atlanta IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Morton 6 6 3 3 3 8 107 3.69
Minter H,20 2-3 1 1 1 2 0 21 4.36
Jackson H,12 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 3 1.62
Martin BS,0-2 1 4 2 2 0 0 27 3.97
W.Smith 1 0 0 0 0 2 12 3.58
Chavez L,0-2 1 1 1 0 1 2 22 2.08

Inherited runners-scored_Feyereisen 1-1, Jackson 2-0. HBP_Morton (Meadows), Jackson (Zunino).

Umpires_Home, Ron Kulpa; First, Adrian Johnson; Second, Dave Rackley; Third, Brian Gorman.

T_3:46. A_40,485 (41,084).

