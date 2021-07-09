Tampa Bay 7, Toronto 1

Toronto Tampa Bay ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 32 1 5 1 Totals 33 7 8 7 Semien 2b 4 0 0 0 Lowe dh 4 0 0 0 Bichette ss 4 1 1 0 Choi 1b 3 0 1 3 Guerrero Jr. 1b 4 0 1 0 Franco 3b 5 0 0 0 Springer cf 3 0 1 1 Meadows lf 3 0 1 2 Hernández lf 3 0 1 0 Bruján lf 0 0 0 0 Grichuk rf 4 0 1 0 Wendle 2b 4 1 1 0 Gurriel Jr. dh 4 0 0 0 Kiermaier cf 3 1 0 0 Biggio 3b 3 0 0 0 Walls ss 4 1 2 2 McGuire c 2 0 0 0 Zunino c 3 2 1 0 a-Espinal ph 1 0 0 0 Phillips rf 4 2 2 0 Jansen c 0 0 0 0

Toronto 001 000 000 — 1 Tampa Bay 002 102 20x — 7

E_Biggio (9). LOB_Toronto 7, Tampa Bay 9. 2B_Bichette (18), Phillips (7), Walls 2 (9). SB_Biggio (3), Wendle (6).

IP H R ER BB SO

Toronto Manoah, L, 2-1 3 2-3 3 3 2 3 9 Saucedo 1 1-3 0 0 0 1 2 Castro 1-3 3 2 2 0 0 Barnes 2-3 2 2 2 1 2 Dolis 1 0 0 0 0 2 Cimber 1 0 0 0 0 1

Tampa Bay McClanahan 4 4 1 1 3 5 Kittredge, W, 6-1 2 0 0 0 0 2 Springs 2 0 0 0 0 5 Feyereisen 1 1 0 0 0 2

HBP_Manoah 2 (Zunino,Choi).

Umpires_Home, Vic Carapazza; First, Pat Hoberg; Second, Chris Conroy; Third, Ben May.

T_3:31. A_8,551 (25,000).

