Tampa Bay 7, Toronto 1

|Toronto
|
|
|
|
|
|Tampa Bay
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|32
|1
|5
|1
|
|Totals
|33
|7
|8
|7
|
|Semien 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Lowe dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Bichette ss
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Choi 1b
|3
|0
|1
|3
|
|Guerrero Jr. 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Franco 3b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|
|Springer cf
|3
|0
|1
|1
|
|Meadows lf
|3
|0
|1
|2
|
|Hernández lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Bruján lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Grichuk rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Wendle 2b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Gurriel Jr. dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Kiermaier cf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|
|Biggio 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Walls ss
|4
|1
|2
|2
|
|McGuire c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Zunino c
|3
|2
|1
|0
|
|a-Espinal ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Phillips rf
|4
|2
|2
|0
|
|Jansen c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Toronto
|001
|000
|000
|—
|1
|Tampa Bay
|002
|102
|20x
|—
|7
E_Biggio (9). LOB_Toronto 7, Tampa Bay 9. 2B_Bichette (18), Phillips (7), Walls 2 (9). SB_Biggio (3), Wendle (6).
|Toronto
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Manoah, L, 2-1
|3
|2-3
|3
|3
|2
|3
|9
|Saucedo
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Castro
|
|1-3
|3
|2
|2
|0
|0
|Barnes
|
|2-3
|2
|2
|2
|1
|2
|Dolis
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Cimber
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Tampa Bay
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|McClanahan
|4
|
|4
|1
|1
|3
|5
|Kittredge, W, 6-1
|2
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Springs
|2
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|Feyereisen
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
HBP_Manoah 2 (Zunino,Choi).
Umpires_Home, Vic Carapazza; First, Pat Hoberg; Second, Chris Conroy; Third, Ben May.
T_3:31. A_8,551 (25,000).
