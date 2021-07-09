On Air: The Jim Bohannon Show
Tampa Bay 7, Toronto 1

The Associated Press
July 9, 2021 10:56 pm
Toronto Tampa Bay
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 32 1 5 1 Totals 33 7 8 7
Semien 2b 4 0 0 0 Lowe dh 4 0 0 0
Bichette ss 4 1 1 0 Choi 1b 3 0 1 3
Guerrero Jr. 1b 4 0 1 0 Franco 3b 5 0 0 0
Springer cf 3 0 1 1 Meadows lf 3 0 1 2
Hernández lf 3 0 1 0 Bruján lf 0 0 0 0
Grichuk rf 4 0 1 0 Wendle 2b 4 1 1 0
Gurriel Jr. dh 4 0 0 0 Kiermaier cf 3 1 0 0
Biggio 3b 3 0 0 0 Walls ss 4 1 2 2
McGuire c 2 0 0 0 Zunino c 3 2 1 0
a-Espinal ph 1 0 0 0 Phillips rf 4 2 2 0
Jansen c 0 0 0 0
Toronto 001 000 000 1
Tampa Bay 002 102 20x 7

E_Biggio (9). LOB_Toronto 7, Tampa Bay 9. 2B_Bichette (18), Phillips (7), Walls 2 (9). SB_Biggio (3), Wendle (6).

IP H R ER BB SO
Toronto
Manoah, L, 2-1 3 2-3 3 3 2 3 9
Saucedo 1 1-3 0 0 0 1 2
Castro 1-3 3 2 2 0 0
Barnes 2-3 2 2 2 1 2
Dolis 1 0 0 0 0 2
Cimber 1 0 0 0 0 1
Tampa Bay
McClanahan 4 4 1 1 3 5
Kittredge, W, 6-1 2 0 0 0 0 2
Springs 2 0 0 0 0 5
Feyereisen 1 1 0 0 0 2

HBP_Manoah 2 (Zunino,Choi).

Umpires_Home, Vic Carapazza; First, Pat Hoberg; Second, Chris Conroy; Third, Ben May.

T_3:31. A_8,551 (25,000).

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved.

