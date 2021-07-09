Tampa Bay 7, Toronto 1

Toronto AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 32 1 5 1 3 14 Semien 2b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .279 Bichette ss 4 1 1 0 0 2 .294 Guerrero Jr. 1b 4 0 1 0 0 2 .340 Springer cf 3 0 1 1 1 2 .219 Hernández lf 3 0 1 0 1 0 .297 Grichuk rf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .262 Gurriel Jr. dh 4 0 0 0 0 1 .263 Biggio 3b 3 0 0 0 1 3 .229 McGuire c 2 0 0 0 0 1 .274 a-Espinal ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .308 Jansen c 0 0 0 0 0 0 .167

Tampa Bay AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 33 7 8 7 5 16 Lowe dh 4 0 0 0 1 3 .203 Choi 1b 3 0 1 3 1 0 .267 Franco 3b 5 0 0 0 0 4 .211 Meadows lf 3 0 1 2 2 1 .243 Bruján lf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .167 Wendle 2b 4 1 1 0 0 3 .275 Kiermaier cf 3 1 0 0 1 2 .236 Walls ss 4 1 2 2 0 1 .240 Zunino c 3 2 1 0 0 1 .196 Phillips rf 4 2 2 0 0 1 .205

Toronto 001 000 000_1 5 1 Tampa Bay 002 102 20x_7 8 0

a-struck out for McGuire in the 7th.

E_Biggio (9). LOB_Toronto 7, Tampa Bay 9. 2B_Bichette (18), Phillips (7), Walls 2 (9). RBIs_Springer (11), Meadows 2 (58), Choi 3 (19), Walls 2 (12). SB_Biggio (3), Wendle (6).

Runners left in scoring position_Toronto 4 (Grichuk 2, Semien); Tampa Bay 5 (Walls, Wendle, Franco, Lowe). RISP_Toronto 2 for 7; Tampa Bay 3 for 14.

Runners moved up_Lowe, Phillips.

Toronto IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Manoah, L, 2-1 3 2-3 3 3 2 3 9 88 2.90 Saucedo 1 1-3 0 0 0 1 2 19 1.29 Castro 1-3 3 2 2 0 0 16 5.31 Barnes 2-3 2 2 2 1 2 27 2.70 Dolis 1 0 0 0 0 2 18 5.79 Cimber 1 0 0 0 0 1 15 0.00

Tampa Bay IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA McClanahan 4 4 1 1 3 5 91 4.05 Kittredge, W, 6-1 2 0 0 0 0 2 23 1.47 Springs 2 0 0 0 0 5 31 3.79 Feyereisen 1 1 0 0 0 2 18 1.40

Inherited runners-scored_Saucedo 3-0, Barnes 1-0, Dolis 1-0. HBP_Manoah 2 (Zunino,Choi). PB_McGuire (3), Zunino (5).

Umpires_Home, Vic Carapazza; First, Pat Hoberg; Second, Chris Conroy; Third, Ben May.

T_3:31. A_8,551 (25,000).

