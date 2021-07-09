Tampa Bay 7, Toronto 1

|Toronto
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|32
|1
|5
|1
|3
|14
|
|Semien 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.279
|Bichette ss
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.294
|Guerrero Jr. 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.340
|Springer cf
|3
|0
|1
|1
|1
|2
|.219
|Hernández lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.297
|Grichuk rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.262
|Gurriel Jr. dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.263
|Biggio 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|.229
|McGuire c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.274
|a-Espinal ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.308
|Jansen c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.167
|Tampa Bay
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|33
|7
|8
|7
|5
|16
|
|Lowe dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|.203
|Choi 1b
|3
|0
|1
|3
|1
|0
|.267
|Franco 3b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|.211
|Meadows lf
|3
|0
|1
|2
|2
|1
|.243
|Bruján lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.167
|Wendle 2b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|.275
|Kiermaier cf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.236
|Walls ss
|4
|1
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.240
|Zunino c
|3
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.196
|Phillips rf
|4
|2
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.205
|Toronto
|001
|000
|000_1
|5
|1
|Tampa Bay
|002
|102
|20x_7
|8
|0
a-struck out for McGuire in the 7th.
E_Biggio (9). LOB_Toronto 7, Tampa Bay 9. 2B_Bichette (18), Phillips (7), Walls 2 (9). RBIs_Springer (11), Meadows 2 (58), Choi 3 (19), Walls 2 (12). SB_Biggio (3), Wendle (6).
Runners left in scoring position_Toronto 4 (Grichuk 2, Semien); Tampa Bay 5 (Walls, Wendle, Franco, Lowe). RISP_Toronto 2 for 7; Tampa Bay 3 for 14.
Runners moved up_Lowe, Phillips.
|Toronto
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Manoah, L, 2-1
|3
|2-3
|3
|3
|2
|3
|9
|88
|2.90
|Saucedo
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|19
|1.29
|Castro
|
|1-3
|3
|2
|2
|0
|0
|16
|5.31
|Barnes
|
|2-3
|2
|2
|2
|1
|2
|27
|2.70
|Dolis
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|18
|5.79
|Cimber
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|15
|0.00
|Tampa Bay
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|McClanahan
|4
|
|4
|1
|1
|3
|5
|91
|4.05
|Kittredge, W, 6-1
|2
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|23
|1.47
|Springs
|2
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|31
|3.79
|Feyereisen
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|18
|1.40
Inherited runners-scored_Saucedo 3-0, Barnes 1-0, Dolis 1-0. HBP_Manoah 2 (Zunino,Choi). PB_McGuire (3), Zunino (5).
Umpires_Home, Vic Carapazza; First, Pat Hoberg; Second, Chris Conroy; Third, Ben May.
T_3:31. A_8,551 (25,000).
