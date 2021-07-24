Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Tampa Bay 8, Cleveland 2

The Associated Press
July 24, 2021 10:24 pm
< a min read
      
Tampa Bay Cleveland
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 40 8 13 8 Totals 33 2 5 2
Lowe 2b 5 1 1 0 Hernandez 2b 4 0 0 0
Choi 1b 5 3 4 3 Rosario ss 4 0 1 0
Cruz dh 5 0 0 0 Ramírez 3b 4 0 0 1
Meadows lf 5 2 2 4 Reyes dh 4 0 1 0
Wendle 3b 5 0 4 0 Bradley 1b 3 1 1 1
Franco ss 5 0 0 0 Ramirez lf 4 0 0 0
Kiermaier cf 3 0 0 0 Johnson rf 2 0 0 0
Zunino c 4 0 1 0 a-Mercado ph-rf 2 0 0 0
Phillips rf 3 2 1 1 Hedges c 3 0 0 0
Zimmer cf 3 1 2 0
Tampa Bay 103 000 103 8
Cleveland 010 001 000 2

E_Head (1), Bradley (3), Stephan (2). DP_Tampa Bay 0, Cleveland 1. LOB_Tampa Bay 7, Cleveland 5. 2B_Choi 2 (8), Wendle 2 (24), Zimmer (3). HR_Choi (6), Phillips (5), Meadows 2 (18), Bradley (11).

IP H R ER BB SO
Tampa Bay
Rasmussen 3 1 1 1 0 3
Head, W, 1-0 2 2 1 0 0 4
Kittredge, H, 5 1 0 0 0 0 1
Springs, H, 9 2 1 0 0 0 2
Castillo 1 1 0 0 0 0
Cleveland
J.Mejía, L, 1-6 6 7 5 5 2 6
Maton 1 1 0 0 0 1
Parker 1 1 0 0 0 0
Stephan 1 4 3 3 0 0

Head pitched to 2 batters in the 6th, J.Mejía pitched to 1 batter in the 7th.

HBP_Castillo (Bradley).

        Insight by Sprinklr: Learn how GSA is improving customer experiencing by registering for this free webinar.

Umpires_Home, Tony Randazzo; First, Chad Whitson; Second, Jim Reynolds; Third, Todd Tichenor.

T_2:59. A_23,324 (34,788).

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|4 Git Committed to Wellness with GitLab
6|24 NLIT Summit 2021
7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Army Gen. Hokanson thanks Guard members for support fighting the Bootleg Fire in Oregon