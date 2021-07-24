Tampa Bay 8, Cleveland 2

Tampa Bay Cleveland ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 40 8 13 8 Totals 33 2 5 2 Lowe 2b 5 1 1 0 Hernandez 2b 4 0 0 0 Choi 1b 5 3 4 3 Rosario ss 4 0 1 0 Cruz dh 5 0 0 0 Ramírez 3b 4 0 0 1 Meadows lf 5 2 2 4 Reyes dh 4 0 1 0 Wendle 3b 5 0 4 0 Bradley 1b 3 1 1 1 Franco ss 5 0 0 0 Ramirez lf 4 0 0 0 Kiermaier cf 3 0 0 0 Johnson rf 2 0 0 0 Zunino c 4 0 1 0 a-Mercado ph-rf 2 0 0 0 Phillips rf 3 2 1 1 Hedges c 3 0 0 0 Zimmer cf 3 1 2 0

Tampa Bay 103 000 103 — 8 Cleveland 010 001 000 — 2

E_Head (1), Bradley (3), Stephan (2). DP_Tampa Bay 0, Cleveland 1. LOB_Tampa Bay 7, Cleveland 5. 2B_Choi 2 (8), Wendle 2 (24), Zimmer (3). HR_Choi (6), Phillips (5), Meadows 2 (18), Bradley (11).

IP H R ER BB SO

Tampa Bay Rasmussen 3 1 1 1 0 3 Head, W, 1-0 2 2 1 0 0 4 Kittredge, H, 5 1 0 0 0 0 1 Springs, H, 9 2 1 0 0 0 2 Castillo 1 1 0 0 0 0

Cleveland J.Mejía, L, 1-6 6 7 5 5 2 6 Maton 1 1 0 0 0 1 Parker 1 1 0 0 0 0 Stephan 1 4 3 3 0 0

Head pitched to 2 batters in the 6th, J.Mejía pitched to 1 batter in the 7th.

HBP_Castillo (Bradley).

Umpires_Home, Tony Randazzo; First, Chad Whitson; Second, Jim Reynolds; Third, Todd Tichenor.

T_2:59. A_23,324 (34,788).

