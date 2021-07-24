Tampa Bay 8, Cleveland 2

|Tampa Bay
|
|
|
|
|
|Cleveland
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|40
|8
|13
|8
|
|Totals
|33
|2
|5
|2
|
|Lowe 2b
|5
|1
|1
|0
|
|Hernandez 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Choi 1b
|5
|3
|4
|3
|
|Rosario ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Cruz dh
|5
|0
|0
|0
|
|Ramírez 3b
|4
|0
|0
|1
|
|Meadows lf
|5
|2
|2
|4
|
|Reyes dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Wendle 3b
|5
|0
|4
|0
|
|Bradley 1b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|
|Franco ss
|5
|0
|0
|0
|
|Ramirez lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Kiermaier cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Johnson rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Zunino c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|a-Mercado ph-rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Phillips rf
|3
|2
|1
|1
|
|Hedges c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Zimmer cf
|3
|1
|2
|0
|
|Tampa Bay
|103
|000
|103
|—
|8
|Cleveland
|010
|001
|000
|—
|2
E_Head (1), Bradley (3), Stephan (2). DP_Tampa Bay 0, Cleveland 1. LOB_Tampa Bay 7, Cleveland 5. 2B_Choi 2 (8), Wendle 2 (24), Zimmer (3). HR_Choi (6), Phillips (5), Meadows 2 (18), Bradley (11).
|Tampa Bay
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Rasmussen
|3
|
|1
|1
|1
|0
|3
|Head, W, 1-0
|2
|
|2
|1
|0
|0
|4
|Kittredge, H, 5
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Springs, H, 9
|2
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Castillo
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Cleveland
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|J.Mejía, L, 1-6
|6
|
|7
|5
|5
|2
|6
|Maton
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Parker
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Stephan
|1
|
|4
|3
|3
|0
|0
Head pitched to 2 batters in the 6th, J.Mejía pitched to 1 batter in the 7th.
HBP_Castillo (Bradley).
Umpires_Home, Tony Randazzo; First, Chad Whitson; Second, Jim Reynolds; Third, Todd Tichenor.
T_2:59. A_23,324 (34,788).
Copyright
© 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments