Tampa Bay 8, Cleveland 2

Tampa Bay AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 40 8 13 8 2 7 Lowe 2b 5 1 1 0 0 1 .218 Choi 1b 5 3 4 3 0 0 .270 Cruz dh 5 0 0 0 0 2 .111 Meadows lf 5 2 2 4 0 1 .243 Wendle 3b 5 0 4 0 0 0 .284 Franco ss 5 0 0 0 0 1 .221 Kiermaier cf 3 0 0 0 1 0 .234 Zunino c 4 0 1 0 0 1 .199 Phillips rf 3 2 1 1 1 1 .205

Cleveland AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 33 2 5 2 0 10 Hernandez 2b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .224 Rosario ss 4 0 1 0 0 2 .260 Ramírez 3b 4 0 0 1 0 2 .252 Reyes dh 4 0 1 0 0 1 .263 Bradley 1b 3 1 1 1 0 0 .211 Ramirez lf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .269 Johnson rf 2 0 0 0 0 0 .211 a-Mercado ph-rf 2 0 0 0 0 0 .231 Hedges c 3 0 0 0 0 3 .159 Zimmer cf 3 1 2 0 0 1 .246

Tampa Bay 103 000 103_8 13 1 Cleveland 010 001 000_2 5 2

a-flied out for Johnson in the 7th.

E_Head (1), Bradley (3), Stephan (2). LOB_Tampa Bay 7, Cleveland 5. 2B_Choi 2 (8), Wendle 2 (24), Zimmer (3). HR_Choi (6), off J.Mejía; Phillips (5), off J.Mejía; Meadows (17), off J.Mejía; Meadows (18), off Stephan; Bradley (11), off Rasmussen. RBIs_Choi 3 (27), Phillips (20), Meadows 4 (70), Bradley (21), Ramírez (57).

Runners left in scoring position_Tampa Bay 3 (Franco, Meadows, Zunino); Cleveland 3 (Reyes, Rosario, Mercado). RISP_Tampa Bay 2 for 11; Cleveland 0 for 7.

Runners moved up_Kiermaier, Ramírez, Hernandez. GIDP_Lowe.

DP_Cleveland 1 (Hernandez, Rosario, Bradley).

Tampa Bay IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Rasmussen 3 1 1 1 0 3 35 4.60 Head, W, 1-0 2 2 1 0 0 4 42 2.08 Kittredge, H, 5 1 0 0 0 0 1 7 1.49 Springs, H, 9 2 1 0 0 0 2 22 3.38 Castillo 1 1 0 0 0 0 17 2.72

Cleveland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA J.Mejía, L, 1-6 6 7 5 5 2 6 87 7.52 Maton 1 1 0 0 0 1 9 4.43 Parker 1 1 0 0 0 0 16 2.70 Stephan 1 4 3 3 0 0 22 4.89

Inherited runners-scored_Kittredge 2-1, Maton 1-1. HBP_Castillo (Bradley).

Umpires_Home, Tony Randazzo; First, Chad Whitson; Second, Jim Reynolds; Third, Todd Tichenor.

T_2:59. A_23,324 (34,788).

