Tampa Bay 9, Baltimore 3

|Baltimore
|
|
|
|
|
|Tampa Bay
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|34
|3
|6
|3
|
|Totals
|34
|9
|10
|9
|
|Mullins cf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|
|Arozarena lf
|4
|2
|2
|1
|
|Hays lf
|5
|1
|0
|0
|
|Bruján 2b
|4
|2
|1
|1
|
|Mancini 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Meadows dh
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Mountcastle dh
|3
|1
|0
|1
|
|Franco 3b
|3
|0
|0
|1
|
|Santander rf
|4
|1
|2
|1
|
|Lowe rf
|3
|2
|2
|0
|
|Urías ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Mejía c
|4
|2
|2
|5
|
|Severino c
|4
|0
|1
|1
|
|Choi 1b
|4
|0
|2
|1
|
|Valaika 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Walls ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Stewart ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Kiermaier cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Leyba 2b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Gutierrez 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Baltimore
|010
|000
|020
|—
|3
|Tampa Bay
|201
|200
|04x
|—
|9
E_Mullins (3), Leyba (1), Choi (1), Bruján (1), Franco (5), Lowe (8). DP_Baltimore 0, Tampa Bay 1. LOB_Baltimore 8, Tampa Bay 3. 2B_Santander 2 (17), Arozarena (17), Lowe (12). 3B_Mejía (1). HR_Arozarena (11), Mejía (4). SF_Mountcastle (5), Franco (1).
|Baltimore
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Means L,4-3
|5
|
|7
|5
|5
|0
|2
|Valdez
|2
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Anderson
|1
|
|3
|4
|3
|1
|0
|Tampa Bay
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|McClanahan W,4-3
|5
|
|4
|1
|1
|1
|7
|Kittredge
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Springs
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Feyereisen
|
|1-3
|1
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Fairbanks H,10
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Castillo
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
HBP_McClanahan (Gutierrez). WP_Anderson, McClanahan(2), Feyereisen.
Umpires_Home, Brian O’Nora; First, Fieldin Cubreth; Second, Ryan Blakney; Third, D.J. Reyburn.
T_3:00. A_10,399 (25,000).
