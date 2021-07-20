Trending:
Tampa Bay 9, Baltimore 3

The Associated Press
July 20, 2021 10:28 pm
Baltimore Tampa Bay
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 34 3 6 3 Totals 34 9 10 9
Mullins cf 5 0 1 0 Arozarena lf 4 2 2 1
Hays lf 5 1 0 0 Bruján 2b 4 2 1 1
Mancini 1b 4 0 1 0 Meadows dh 4 1 1 0
Mountcastle dh 3 1 0 1 Franco 3b 3 0 0 1
Santander rf 4 1 2 1 Lowe rf 3 2 2 0
Urías ss 3 0 1 0 Mejía c 4 2 2 5
Severino c 4 0 1 1 Choi 1b 4 0 2 1
Valaika 2b 2 0 0 0 Walls ss 4 0 0 0
Stewart ph 1 0 0 0 Kiermaier cf 4 0 0 0
Leyba 2b 0 0 0 0
Gutierrez 3b 3 0 0 0
Baltimore 010 000 020 3
Tampa Bay 201 200 04x 9

E_Mullins (3), Leyba (1), Choi (1), Bruján (1), Franco (5), Lowe (8). DP_Baltimore 0, Tampa Bay 1. LOB_Baltimore 8, Tampa Bay 3. 2B_Santander 2 (17), Arozarena (17), Lowe (12). 3B_Mejía (1). HR_Arozarena (11), Mejía (4). SF_Mountcastle (5), Franco (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Baltimore
Means L,4-3 5 7 5 5 0 2
Valdez 2 0 0 0 0 1
Anderson 1 3 4 3 1 0
Tampa Bay
McClanahan W,4-3 5 4 1 1 1 7
Kittredge 1 1 0 0 0 2
Springs 1 0 0 0 0 3
Feyereisen 1-3 1 2 0 1 0
Fairbanks H,10 2-3 0 0 0 0 2
Castillo 1 0 0 0 0 1

HBP_McClanahan (Gutierrez). WP_Anderson, McClanahan(2), Feyereisen.

Umpires_Home, Brian O’Nora; First, Fieldin Cubreth; Second, Ryan Blakney; Third, D.J. Reyburn.

T_3:00. A_10,399 (25,000).

