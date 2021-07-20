Tampa Bay 9, Baltimore 3

|Baltimore
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|34
|3
|6
|3
|2
|15
|
|Mullins cf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.312
|Hays lf
|5
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.249
|Mancini 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.258
|Mountcastle dh
|3
|1
|0
|1
|0
|3
|.247
|Santander rf
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.231
|Urías ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.287
|Severino c
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|3
|.228
|Valaika 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.186
|Stewart ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.207
|Leyba 2b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.217
|Gutierrez 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.174
|Tampa Bay
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|34
|9
|10
|9
|1
|3
|
|Arozarena lf
|4
|2
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.251
|Bruján 2b
|4
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.095
|Meadows dh
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.238
|Franco 3b
|3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.208
|Lowe rf
|3
|2
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.215
|Mejía c
|4
|2
|2
|5
|0
|0
|.255
|Choi 1b
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.260
|Walls ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.216
|Kiermaier cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.240
|Baltimore
|010
|000
|020_3
|6
|2
|Tampa Bay
|201
|200
|04x_9
|10
|4
a-struck out for Valaika in the 8th.
E_Mullins (3), Leyba (1), Choi (1), Bruján (1), Franco (5), Lowe (8). LOB_Baltimore 8, Tampa Bay 3. 2B_Santander 2 (17), Arozarena (17), Lowe (12). 3B_Mejía (1). HR_Arozarena (11), off Means; Mejía (4), off Means. RBIs_Severino (20), Mountcastle (52), Santander (26), Bruján (2), Franco (9), Arozarena (43), Mejía 5 (19), Choi (21). CS_Mullins (6). SF_Mountcastle, Franco.
Runners left in scoring position_Baltimore 4 (Mullins, Gutierrez, Stewart); Tampa Bay 2 (Mejía, Kiermaier). RISP_Baltimore 1 for 11; Tampa Bay 3 for 8.
Runners moved up_Mancini, Meadows, Walls. GIDP_Santander.
DP_Tampa Bay 1 (Walls, Bruján, Choi).
|Baltimore
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Means L,4-3
|5
|
|7
|5
|5
|0
|2
|78
|2.72
|Valdez
|2
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|23
|5.88
|Anderson
|1
|
|3
|4
|3
|1
|0
|24
|11.57
|Tampa Bay
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|McClanahan W,4-3
|5
|
|4
|1
|1
|1
|7
|93
|3.88
|Kittredge
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|19
|1.59
|Springs
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|14
|3.54
|Feyereisen
|
|1-3
|1
|2
|0
|1
|0
|23
|2.42
|Fairbanks H,10
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|8
|3.10
|Castillo
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|11
|2.88
Inherited runners-scored_Fairbanks 2-0. HBP_McClanahan (Gutierrez). WP_Anderson, McClanahan(2), Feyereisen.
Umpires_Home, Brian O’Nora; First, Fieldin Cubreth; Second, Ryan Blakney; Third, D.J. Reyburn.
T_3:00. A_10,399 (25,000).
