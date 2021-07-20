Trending:
Tampa Bay 9, Baltimore 3

The Associated Press
July 20, 2021 10:28 pm
1 min read
      
Baltimore AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 34 3 6 3 2 15
Mullins cf 5 0 1 0 0 2 .312
Hays lf 5 1 0 0 0 2 .249
Mancini 1b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .258
Mountcastle dh 3 1 0 1 0 3 .247
Santander rf 4 1 2 1 0 0 .231
Urías ss 3 0 1 0 1 0 .287
Severino c 4 0 1 1 0 3 .228
Valaika 2b 2 0 0 0 1 2 .186
Stewart ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .207
Leyba 2b 0 0 0 0 0 0 .217
Gutierrez 3b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .174
Tampa Bay AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 34 9 10 9 1 3
Arozarena lf 4 2 2 1 0 1 .251
Bruján 2b 4 2 1 1 0 0 .095
Meadows dh 4 1 1 0 0 0 .238
Franco 3b 3 0 0 1 0 0 .208
Lowe rf 3 2 2 0 1 0 .215
Mejía c 4 2 2 5 0 0 .255
Choi 1b 4 0 2 1 0 1 .260
Walls ss 4 0 0 0 0 1 .216
Kiermaier cf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .240
Baltimore 010 000 020_3 6 2
Tampa Bay 201 200 04x_9 10 4

a-struck out for Valaika in the 8th.

E_Mullins (3), Leyba (1), Choi (1), Bruján (1), Franco (5), Lowe (8). LOB_Baltimore 8, Tampa Bay 3. 2B_Santander 2 (17), Arozarena (17), Lowe (12). 3B_Mejía (1). HR_Arozarena (11), off Means; Mejía (4), off Means. RBIs_Severino (20), Mountcastle (52), Santander (26), Bruján (2), Franco (9), Arozarena (43), Mejía 5 (19), Choi (21). CS_Mullins (6). SF_Mountcastle, Franco.

Runners left in scoring position_Baltimore 4 (Mullins, Gutierrez, Stewart); Tampa Bay 2 (Mejía, Kiermaier). RISP_Baltimore 1 for 11; Tampa Bay 3 for 8.

Runners moved up_Mancini, Meadows, Walls. GIDP_Santander.

DP_Tampa Bay 1 (Walls, Bruján, Choi).

Baltimore IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Means L,4-3 5 7 5 5 0 2 78 2.72
Valdez 2 0 0 0 0 1 23 5.88
Anderson 1 3 4 3 1 0 24 11.57
Tampa Bay IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
McClanahan W,4-3 5 4 1 1 1 7 93 3.88
Kittredge 1 1 0 0 0 2 19 1.59
Springs 1 0 0 0 0 3 14 3.54
Feyereisen 1-3 1 2 0 1 0 23 2.42
Fairbanks H,10 2-3 0 0 0 0 2 8 3.10
Castillo 1 0 0 0 0 1 11 2.88

Inherited runners-scored_Fairbanks 2-0. HBP_McClanahan (Gutierrez). WP_Anderson, McClanahan(2), Feyereisen.

Umpires_Home, Brian O’Nora; First, Fieldin Cubreth; Second, Ryan Blakney; Third, D.J. Reyburn.

T_3:00. A_10,399 (25,000).

Sports News

