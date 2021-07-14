Team 93, USAB 85

USAB (85)
Stewart 6-12 0-0 15, Wilson 3-7 2-2 8, Griner 8-10 1-2 17, Bird 2-4 0-0 4, Loyd 2-5 0-0 4, Collier 1-5 0-0 2, Charles 1-4 3-4 5, Fowles 5-10 2-2 12, Atkins 2-4 0-0 6, Diggins-Smith 2-7 0-0 5, Gray 3-6 0-0 7. Totals 35-74 8-10 85.
TEAM (93)
Bonner 3-8 0-0 6, J.Jones 7-14 0-0 18, Parker 2-8 0-0 5, Ogunbowale 10-18 1-1 26, Vandersloot 0-3 0-0 0, B.Jones 3-5 2-2 8, Hamby 1-4 0-2 2, Sabally 0-3 0-0 0, Copper 4-6 0-0 9, Laney 2-7 0-0 4, Williams 7-8 1-2 15. Totals 39-84 4-7 93.
|USAB
|28
|15
|23
|19
|—
|85
|Team
|25
|19
|22
|27
|—
|93
3-Point Goals_USAB 7-20 (Stewart 3-7, Atkins 2-3, Gray 1-2, Diggins-Smith 1-3, Collier 0-2), Team 11-30 (Ogunbowale 5-10, J.Jones 4-7, Parker 1-4, Bonner 0-2, Laney 0-2, Sabally 0-2, Vandersloot 0-2). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_USAB 37 (Fowles 7), Team 41 (J.Jones 14). Assists_USAB 26 (Bird 8), Team 25 (Vandersloot 7). Total Fouls_USAB 10, Team 9. A_5,175 (12,000)
