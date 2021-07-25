On Air: Federal News Network program
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Teji Savanier’s late goal lifts France over South Africa 4-3

The Associated Press
July 25, 2021 6:24 am
< a min read
      

SAITAMA, Japan (AP) — Teji Savanier scored the game-winning goal in stoppage time and Andre-Pierre Gignac added three more to give France a 4-3 victory over South Africa on Sunday in the group stage of the men’s Olympic soccer tournament.

After a scoreless first half, Kobamelo Kodisang’s goal put South Africa in front in the 53rd minute. Gignac tied it with his first goal about four minutes later.

Evidence Makgopa put South Africa back in front but Cignac again countered in the 78th. Teboho Mokoena then scored for South Africa in the 81st minute before Cignac converted from the penalty spot in the 86th to set the stage for Savanier’s late blast.

South Africa forward Luther Singh’s penalty attempt in the 40th minute hit the crossbar and skirted over the goal.

        Insight by Tableau: Learn about the factors that are important for agencies to improving customer experience by downloading this exclusive executive briefing.

South Africa lost to host Japan 1-0 to open Group A on Thursday. France, which won the gold medal at the 1984 Los Angeles Olympics, was routed by Mexico 4-1 in its opener. Gignac also scored for Les Bleus in that game.

___

More AP Olympic coverage: https://www.apnews.com/OlympicGames and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|4 Git Committed to Wellness with GitLab
6|24 NLIT Summit 2021
7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Army Gen. Hokanson thanks Guard members for support fighting the Bootleg Fire in Oregon