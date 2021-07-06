Trending:
Texas 10, Detroit 5

The Associated Press
July 6, 2021 11:13 pm
Detroit Texas
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 32 5 5 5 Totals 35 10 12 9
Baddoo cf 4 0 0 0 Holt 3b 5 1 1 1
Schoop 1b 4 0 0 0 Lowe dh 4 1 1 0
Grossman lf-rf 3 1 1 1 García cf 4 2 3 1
Cabrera dh 2 1 0 0 Gallo rf 3 2 1 0
Candelario 3b 4 1 1 0 Hicks c 4 2 2 3
Mazara rf 2 0 0 0 Dahl lf 4 1 3 2
a-Haase ph-lf 2 1 1 3 Ibáñez 1b 3 1 0 0
Short ss 3 0 0 0 Solak 2b 4 0 0 0
W.Castro 2b 4 0 0 0 Kiner-Falefa ss 4 0 1 2
Rogers c 4 1 2 1
Detroit 000 101 300 5
Texas 000 410 32x 10

E_Haase (3). LOB_Detroit 4, Texas 6. 2B_Kiner-Falefa (15), Dahl 2 (9). 3B_Rogers (3). HR_Grossman (11), Rogers (5), Haase (12), Hicks (4), Holt (2), García (21).

IP H R ER BB SO
Detroit
Ureña 4 2-3 6 5 5 4 3
Farmer 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 0
Norris, L, 0-3 1-3 2 2 2 0 1
Jiménez 2-3 2 1 1 0 0
Garcia 1 2 2 2 0 1
Texas
Dunning 5 1 1 1 1 6
King, W, 7-5 2 4 4 4 1 3
Patton, H, 3 1 0 0 0 1 1
Sborz 1 0 0 0 1 2

HBP_Ureña (García). WP_Ureña.

Umpires_Home, Gabe Morales; First, John Libka; Second, Brian O’Nora; Third, Doug Eddings.

T_2:50. A_24,367 (40,300).

