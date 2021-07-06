Texas 10, Detroit 5

|Detroit
|
|
|
|
|
|Texas
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|32
|5
|5
|5
|
|Totals
|35
|10
|12
|9
|
|Baddoo cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Holt 3b
|5
|1
|1
|1
|
|Schoop 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Lowe dh
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Grossman lf-rf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|
|García cf
|4
|2
|3
|1
|
|Cabrera dh
|2
|1
|0
|0
|
|Gallo rf
|3
|2
|1
|0
|
|Candelario 3b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Hicks c
|4
|2
|2
|3
|
|Mazara rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Dahl lf
|4
|1
|3
|2
|
|a-Haase ph-lf
|2
|1
|1
|3
|
|Ibáñez 1b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|
|Short ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Solak 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|W.Castro 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Kiner-Falefa ss
|4
|0
|1
|2
|
|Rogers c
|4
|1
|2
|1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Detroit
|000
|101
|300
|—
|5
|Texas
|000
|410
|32x
|—
|10
E_Haase (3). LOB_Detroit 4, Texas 6. 2B_Kiner-Falefa (15), Dahl 2 (9). 3B_Rogers (3). HR_Grossman (11), Rogers (5), Haase (12), Hicks (4), Holt (2), García (21).
|Detroit
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Ureña
|4
|2-3
|6
|5
|5
|4
|3
|Farmer
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Norris, L, 0-3
|
|1-3
|2
|2
|2
|0
|1
|Jiménez
|
|2-3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Garcia
|1
|
|2
|2
|2
|0
|1
|Texas
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Dunning
|5
|
|1
|1
|1
|1
|6
|King, W, 7-5
|2
|
|4
|4
|4
|1
|3
|Patton, H, 3
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Sborz
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
HBP_Ureña (García). WP_Ureña.
Umpires_Home, Gabe Morales; First, John Libka; Second, Brian O’Nora; Third, Doug Eddings.
T_2:50. A_24,367 (40,300).
