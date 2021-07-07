Texas 10, Detroit 5

|Detroit
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|32
|5
|5
|5
|4
|12
|
|Baddoo cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.268
|Schoop 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.274
|Grossman lf-rf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.226
|Cabrera dh
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.238
|Candelario 3b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.269
|Mazara rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.212
|a-Haase ph-lf
|2
|1
|1
|3
|0
|0
|.252
|Short ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.250
|W.Castro 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.218
|Rogers c
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|2
|.237
|Texas
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|35
|10
|12
|9
|4
|5
|
|Holt 3b
|5
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.224
|Lowe dh
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.261
|García cf
|4
|2
|3
|1
|0
|0
|.276
|Gallo rf
|3
|2
|1
|0
|2
|2
|.234
|Hicks c
|4
|2
|2
|3
|0
|1
|.500
|Dahl lf
|4
|1
|3
|2
|0
|0
|.215
|Ibáñez 1b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.179
|Solak 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.229
|Kiner-Falefa ss
|4
|0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.263
|Detroit
|000
|101
|300_5
|5
|1
|Texas
|000
|410
|32x_10
|12
|0
a-homered for Mazara in the 7th.
E_Haase (3). LOB_Detroit 4, Texas 6. 2B_Kiner-Falefa (15), Dahl 2 (9). 3B_Rogers (3). HR_Grossman (11), off Dunning; Rogers (5), off King; Haase (12), off King; Hicks (4), off Ureña; Holt (2), off Garcia; García (21), off Garcia. RBIs_Grossman (38), Rogers (13), Haase 3 (25), Hicks 3 (6), Kiner-Falefa 2 (30), Dahl 2 (14), Holt (15), García (59). CS_García (4).
Runners left in scoring position_Detroit 1 (Baddoo); Texas 5 (Hicks, Holt, Ibáñez, Solak). RISP_Detroit 1 for 2; Texas 5 for 13.
|Detroit
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Ureña
|4
|2-3
|6
|5
|5
|4
|3
|84
|6.43
|Farmer
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|20
|8.18
|Norris, L, 0-3
|
|1-3
|2
|2
|2
|0
|1
|10
|6.90
|Jiménez
|
|2-3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|15
|6.41
|Garcia
|1
|
|2
|2
|2
|0
|1
|16
|7.31
|Texas
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Dunning
|5
|
|1
|1
|1
|1
|6
|64
|4.22
|King, W, 7-5
|2
|
|4
|4
|4
|1
|3
|49
|3.52
|Patton, H, 3
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|18
|0.84
|Sborz
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|16
|4.50
Inherited runners-scored_Farmer 2-0, Jiménez 2-2. HBP_Ureña (García). WP_Ureña.
Umpires_Home, Gabe Morales; First, John Libka; Second, Brian O’Nora; Third, Doug Eddings.
T_2:50. A_24,367 (40,300).
