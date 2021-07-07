Texas 10, Detroit 5

Detroit Texas ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 32 5 5 5 Totals 35 10 12 9 Baddoo cf 4 0 0 0 Holt 3b 5 1 1 1 Schoop 1b 4 0 0 0 Lowe dh 4 1 1 0 Grossman lf-rf 3 1 1 1 García cf 4 2 3 1 Cabrera dh 2 1 0 0 Gallo rf 3 2 1 0 Candelario 3b 4 1 1 0 Hicks c 4 2 2 3 Mazara rf 2 0 0 0 Dahl lf 4 1 3 2 Haase ph-lf 2 1 1 3 Ibáñez 1b 3 1 0 0 Short ss 3 0 0 0 Solak 2b 4 0 0 0 W.Castro 2b 4 0 0 0 Kiner-Falefa ss 4 0 1 2 Rogers c 4 1 2 1

Detroit 000 101 300 — 5 Texas 000 410 32x — 10

E_Haase (3). LOB_Detroit 4, Texas 6. 2B_Kiner-Falefa (15), Dahl 2 (9). 3B_Rogers (3). HR_Grossman (11), Rogers (5), Haase (12), Hicks (4), Holt (2), García (21).

IP H R ER BB SO

Detroit Ureña 4 2-3 6 5 5 4 3 Farmer 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 Norris L,0-3 1-3 2 2 2 0 1 Jiménez 2-3 2 1 1 0 0 Garcia 1 2 2 2 0 1

Texas Dunning 5 1 1 1 1 6 King W,7-5 2 4 4 4 1 3 Patton H,3 1 0 0 0 1 1 Sborz 1 0 0 0 1 2

HBP_Ureña (García). WP_Ureña.

Umpires_Home, Gabe Morales; First, John Libka; Second, Brian O’Nora; Third, Doug Eddings.

T_2:50. A_24,367 (40,300).

