Texas 10, Detroit 5

The Associated Press
July 6, 2021 11:13 pm
Detroit AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 32 5 5 5 4 12
Baddoo cf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .268
Schoop 1b 4 0 0 0 0 3 .274
Grossman lf-rf 3 1 1 1 1 0 .226
Cabrera dh 2 1 0 0 2 1 .238
Candelario 3b 4 1 1 0 0 0 .269
Mazara rf 2 0 0 0 0 2 .212
a-Haase ph-lf 2 1 1 3 0 0 .252
Short ss 3 0 0 0 1 1 .250
W.Castro 2b 4 0 0 0 0 3 .218
Rogers c 4 1 2 1 0 2 .237
Texas AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 35 10 12 9 4 5
Holt 3b 5 1 1 1 0 0 .224
Lowe dh 4 1 1 0 1 1 .261
García cf 4 2 3 1 0 0 .276
Gallo rf 3 2 1 0 2 2 .234
Hicks c 4 2 2 3 0 1 .500
Dahl lf 4 1 3 2 0 0 .215
Ibáñez 1b 3 1 0 0 1 1 .179
Solak 2b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .229
Kiner-Falefa ss 4 0 1 2 0 0 .263
Detroit 000 101 300_5 5 1
Texas 000 410 32x_10 12 0

a-homered for Mazara in the 7th.

E_Haase (3). LOB_Detroit 4, Texas 6. 2B_Kiner-Falefa (15), Dahl 2 (9). 3B_Rogers (3). HR_Grossman (11), off Dunning; Rogers (5), off King; Haase (12), off King; Hicks (4), off Ureña; Holt (2), off Garcia; García (21), off Garcia. RBIs_Grossman (38), Rogers (13), Haase 3 (25), Hicks 3 (6), Kiner-Falefa 2 (30), Dahl 2 (14), Holt (15), García (59). CS_García (4).

Runners left in scoring position_Detroit 1 (Baddoo); Texas 5 (Hicks, Holt, Ibáñez, Solak). RISP_Detroit 1 for 2; Texas 5 for 13.

Detroit IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Ureña 4 2-3 6 5 5 4 3 84 6.43
Farmer 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 20 8.18
Norris, L, 0-3 1-3 2 2 2 0 1 10 6.90
Jiménez 2-3 2 1 1 0 0 15 6.41
Garcia 1 2 2 2 0 1 16 7.31
Texas IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Dunning 5 1 1 1 1 6 64 4.22
King, W, 7-5 2 4 4 4 1 3 49 3.52
Patton, H, 3 1 0 0 0 1 1 18 0.84
Sborz 1 0 0 0 1 2 16 4.50

Inherited runners-scored_Farmer 2-0, Jiménez 2-2. HBP_Ureña (García). WP_Ureña.

Umpires_Home, Gabe Morales; First, John Libka; Second, Brian O’Nora; Third, Doug Eddings.

T_2:50. A_24,367 (40,300).

