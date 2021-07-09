On Air: The Jim Bohannon Show
Texas 3, Oakland 2

The Associated Press
July 9, 2021 11:26 pm
< a min read
      
Oakland Texas
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 32 2 7 2 Totals 27 3 5 3
Laureano cf 3 0 1 0 Kiner-Falefa ss 2 1 1 0
Andrus ss 3 1 1 0 Ibáñez 1b 4 0 1 1
Olson 1b 4 0 1 0 García cf 3 0 1 2
Chapman 3b 4 1 2 0 Gallo rf 2 0 0 0
Lowrie dh 3 0 1 1 Hicks dh 3 0 0 0
Murphy c 4 0 1 1 b-Lowe ph-dh 1 0 0 0
Brown lf 2 0 0 0 Heim c 3 0 0 0
a-Schwindel ph 1 0 0 0 Solak 2b 3 0 0 0
Bolt lf 1 0 0 0 White lf 3 1 1 0
Piscotty rf 4 0 0 0 Culberson 3b 3 1 1 0
Kemp 2b 3 0 0 0
Oakland 000 101 000 2
Texas 000 003 00x 3

DP_Oakland 2, Texas 2. LOB_Oakland 7, Texas 5. 2B_Olson (20), Chapman (11).

IP H R ER BB SO
Oakland
Irvin, L, 6-8 5 3 3 3 0 5
Romo, BS, 0-1 1 1 0 0 1 2
Wendelken 1 1 0 0 0 2
Guerra 1 0 0 0 1 0
Texas
Lyles, W, 5-5 6 7 2 2 1 3
B.Martin, H, 5 2-3 0 0 0 1 0
Sborz, H, 4 1-3 0 0 0 2 0
Patton, H, 4 1 0 0 0 0 3
Kennedy, S, 15-16 1 0 0 0 0 1

Irvin pitched to 4 batters in the 6th.

HBP_Irvin 3 (Kiner-Falefa,García,Kiner-Falefa). WP_Romo, Sborz.

Umpires_Home, Nic Lentz; First, Joe West; Second, Edwin Moscoso; Third, Bruce Dreckman.

T_3:03. A_29,619 (40,300).

