Texas 3, Oakland 2

|Oakland
|
|
|
|
|
|Texas
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|32
|2
|7
|2
|
|Totals
|27
|3
|5
|3
|
|Laureano cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Kiner-Falefa ss
|2
|1
|1
|0
|
|Andrus ss
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|Ibáñez 1b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|
|Olson 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|García cf
|3
|0
|1
|2
|
|Chapman 3b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|
|Gallo rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Lowrie dh
|3
|0
|1
|1
|
|Hicks dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Murphy c
|4
|0
|1
|1
|
|b-Lowe ph-dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Brown lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Heim c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|a-Schwindel ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Solak 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Bolt lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|White lf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|Piscotty rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Culberson 3b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|Kemp 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Oakland
|000
|101
|000
|—
|2
|Texas
|000
|003
|00x
|—
|3
DP_Oakland 2, Texas 2. LOB_Oakland 7, Texas 5. 2B_Olson (20), Chapman (11).
|Oakland
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Irvin, L, 6-8
|5
|
|3
|3
|3
|0
|5
|Romo, BS, 0-1
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Wendelken
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Guerra
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Texas
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Lyles, W, 5-5
|6
|
|7
|2
|2
|1
|3
|B.Martin, H, 5
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Sborz, H, 4
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|Patton, H, 4
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Kennedy, S, 15-16
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
Irvin pitched to 4 batters in the 6th.
HBP_Irvin 3 (Kiner-Falefa,García,Kiner-Falefa). WP_Romo, Sborz.
Umpires_Home, Nic Lentz; First, Joe West; Second, Edwin Moscoso; Third, Bruce Dreckman.
T_3:03. A_29,619 (40,300).
