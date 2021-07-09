Texas 3, Oakland 2

|Oakland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|32
|2
|7
|2
|4
|7
|
|Laureano cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.242
|Andrus ss
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.238
|Olson 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.283
|Chapman 3b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.234
|Lowrie dh
|3
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.258
|Murphy c
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.218
|Brown lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.183
|a-Schwindel ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.176
|Bolt lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.119
|Piscotty rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.204
|Kemp 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.243
|Texas
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|27
|3
|5
|3
|2
|9
|
|Kiner-Falefa ss
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.261
|Ibáñez 1b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.194
|García cf
|3
|0
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.274
|Gallo rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.237
|Hicks dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.368
|b-Lowe ph-dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.260
|Heim c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.224
|Solak 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.227
|White lf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.203
|Culberson 3b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.245
|Oakland
|000
|101
|000_2
|7
|0
|Texas
|000
|003
|00x_3
|5
|0
a-flied out for Brown in the 7th. b-grounded out for Hicks in the 8th.
LOB_Oakland 7, Texas 5. 2B_Olson (20), Chapman (11). RBIs_Murphy (41), Lowrie (39), Ibáñez (6), García 2 (61).
Runners left in scoring position_Oakland 4 (Brown, Olson); Texas 2 (Solak). RISP_Oakland 1 for 6; Texas 2 for 5.
Runners moved up_Murphy. LIDP_Brown, Andrus. GIDP_Ibáñez, Lowe.
DP_Oakland 2 (Kemp, Olson; Chapman, Andrus, Olson); Texas 2 (Gallo, Ibáñez, Gallo; Ibáñez).
|Oakland
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Irvin, L, 6-8
|5
|
|3
|3
|3
|0
|5
|86
|3.65
|Romo, BS, 0-1
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|22
|4.22
|Wendelken
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|16
|4.58
|Guerra
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|14
|3.62
|Texas
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Lyles, W, 5-5
|6
|
|7
|2
|2
|1
|3
|92
|4.86
|B.Martin, H, 5
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|12
|2.67
|Sborz, H, 4
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|13
|4.45
|Patton, H, 4
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|20
|0.77
|Kennedy, S, 15-16
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|7
|2.76
Inherited runners-scored_Romo 3-2, Sborz 1-0. HBP_Irvin 3 (Kiner-Falefa,García,Kiner-Falefa). WP_Romo, Sborz.
Umpires_Home, Nic Lentz; First, Joe West; Second, Edwin Moscoso; Third, Bruce Dreckman.
T_3:03. A_29,619 (40,300).
Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments