Sports News

Texas 3, Oakland 2

The Associated Press
July 9, 2021 11:26 pm
1 min read
      
Oakland AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 32 2 7 2 4 7
Laureano cf 3 0 1 0 1 0 .242
Andrus ss 3 1 1 0 1 1 .238
Olson 1b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .283
Chapman 3b 4 1 2 0 0 1 .234
Lowrie dh 3 0 1 1 1 1 .258
Murphy c 4 0 1 1 0 1 .218
Brown lf 2 0 0 0 0 1 .183
a-Schwindel ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .176
Bolt lf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .119
Piscotty rf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .204
Kemp 2b 3 0 0 0 1 0 .243
Texas AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 27 3 5 3 2 9
Kiner-Falefa ss 2 1 1 0 0 0 .261
Ibáñez 1b 4 0 1 1 0 1 .194
García cf 3 0 1 2 0 1 .274
Gallo rf 2 0 0 0 2 1 .237
Hicks dh 3 0 0 0 0 2 .368
b-Lowe ph-dh 1 0 0 0 0 0 .260
Heim c 3 0 0 0 0 2 .224
Solak 2b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .227
White lf 3 1 1 0 0 0 .203
Culberson 3b 3 1 1 0 0 1 .245
Oakland 000 101 000_2 7 0
Texas 000 003 00x_3 5 0

a-flied out for Brown in the 7th. b-grounded out for Hicks in the 8th.

LOB_Oakland 7, Texas 5. 2B_Olson (20), Chapman (11). RBIs_Murphy (41), Lowrie (39), Ibáñez (6), García 2 (61).

Runners left in scoring position_Oakland 4 (Brown, Olson); Texas 2 (Solak). RISP_Oakland 1 for 6; Texas 2 for 5.

Runners moved up_Murphy. LIDP_Brown, Andrus. GIDP_Ibáñez, Lowe.

DP_Oakland 2 (Kemp, Olson; Chapman, Andrus, Olson); Texas 2 (Gallo, Ibáñez, Gallo; Ibáñez).

Oakland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Irvin, L, 6-8 5 3 3 3 0 5 86 3.65
Romo, BS, 0-1 1 1 0 0 1 2 22 4.22
Wendelken 1 1 0 0 0 2 16 4.58
Guerra 1 0 0 0 1 0 14 3.62
Texas IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Lyles, W, 5-5 6 7 2 2 1 3 92 4.86
B.Martin, H, 5 2-3 0 0 0 1 0 12 2.67
Sborz, H, 4 1-3 0 0 0 2 0 13 4.45
Patton, H, 4 1 0 0 0 0 3 20 0.77
Kennedy, S, 15-16 1 0 0 0 0 1 7 2.76

Inherited runners-scored_Romo 3-2, Sborz 1-0. HBP_Irvin 3 (Kiner-Falefa,García,Kiner-Falefa). WP_Romo, Sborz.

Umpires_Home, Nic Lentz; First, Joe West; Second, Edwin Moscoso; Third, Bruce Dreckman.

T_3:03. A_29,619 (40,300).

