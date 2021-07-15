Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

The Latest: Back to the links as British Open returns

The Associated Press
July 15, 2021 2:18 am
< a min read
      

SANDWICH, England (AP) — The Latest on the British Open (all times local):

___

7:05 a.m.

Under a blue sky and in front of a nearly full stand at the first tee, Richard Bland got the first British Open in two years under way at Royal St. George’s.

        Insight by JTEK: Learn how agencies are defining the role of cloud services today and in the future, while also emphasizing the considerations for each of those decisions by downloading this exclusive e-book.

The Englishman slightly lost his footing as he drove into the left rough and was laughing as he walked back to his caddie. He chipped out onto the green and made par.

Some 32,000 spectators are expected as golf’s oldest championship makes its return after being canceled last year because of the coronavirus outbreak. It’s the biggest golf crowd at a major since the pandemic.

Bland was out in an all-English first group containing Andy Sullivan and Marcus Armitage. Sullivan made birdie.

___

More AP golf: https://apnews.com/hub/golf and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Health News Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|4 Git Committed to Wellness with GitLab
6|24 NLIT Summit 2021
7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

USS America conducts flight operations in the Solomon Sea