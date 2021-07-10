On Air: Federal News Network program
The Latest: Barty plays Pliskova in Wimbledon singles final

The Associated Press
July 10, 2021 8:12 am
< a min read
      

WIMBLEDON, England (AP) — The Latest on Wimbledon (all times local):

___

1 p.m.

Top-seeded Ash Barty will be looking for her second Grand Slam title when she takes on eighth-seeded Karolina Pliskova in the final at Wimbledon.

There is rain in the forecast for Saturday so it’s possible the match will be played with the retractable roof at Centre Court closed.

Barty is trying to become the first Australian woman since Evonne Goolagong in 1980 to win the Wimbledon title and has a 5-2 edge in career meetings with Pliskova.

Barty won the 2019 French Open.

Pliskova is a former No. 1-ranked player who is looking for her first Grand Slam title. She lost in the U.S. Open final in 2016.

Pliskova beat No. 2 Aryna Sabalenka in the semifinals at Wimbledon and is trying to do something only three other women have done in the Open era, which began in 1968: win the championship at the All England Club while beating the top two seeded players along the way.

Barty eliminated 2018 champion Angelique Kerber on Thursday.

James Keothavong will be the chair umpire for the final.

___

More AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

