The Latest: Djokovic tries to reach 7th Wimbledon final

The Associated Press
July 9, 2021 8:13 am
WIMBLEDON, England (AP) — The Latest on Wimbledon (all times local):

1 p.m.

Novak Djokovic will try to reach his seventh Wimbledon final when he plays No. 10 Denis Shapovalov of Canada on Centre Court.

That would put Djokovic tied for second on the all-time list, equaling Boris Becker, Arthur Gore and Pete Sampras. Roger Federer has played in 12 Wimbledon finals, winning eight. Djokovic has five Wimbledon titles.

The other three semifinalists are playing in the last four at the All England Club for the first time.

In the early match, No. 7 seed Matteo Berrettini of Italy takes on No. 14 Hubert Hurkacz of Poland. Both are trying to become the first man from their country to reach the Wimbledon final.

___

More AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

