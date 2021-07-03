The Latest: England beats Ukraine 4-0 at Euro 2020

The Latest on soccer’s European Championship:

England has reached the European Championship semifinals by beating Ukraine 4-0.

Harry Kane scored twice and Harry Maguire and Jordan Henderson added the others.

It was the only match of Euro 2020 that England had to play away from Wembley Stadium and it was the team’s most dominant performance of the tournament.

England has kept clean sheets in all five of its matches.

England will face Denmark on Wednesday at Wembley. Italy will take on Spain on Tuesday in the other semifinal match.

England and Ukraine fans needed a lot of paperwork to enter the Stadio Olimpico.

They had to have a ticket, a negative COVID-19 test and proof of residency either in Italy or a country for which no quarantine is required to enter the country.

England fan Mike Dobres says you can’t get in with a British passport. He adds “they’re really strict.”

Dobres says he flew in from Spain on Friday with 200 other England fans for the match in Rome.

He says “there’s people coming in from Sweden, Dubai, from Switzerland.” He adds all the expats are coming in “because all the UK fanatics can’t get in.”

Travelers from Britain are required to self-isolate for five days upon arrival in Italy. Italian authorities warned before the match that anyone who had arrived from Britain this week would not be allowed into the stadium even if they had a ticket to the game.

Thomas Delaney and Kasper Dolberg scored a goal each to give Denmark a 2-1 win over the Czech Republic and a spot in the European Championship semifinals.

Denmark has developed into a surprise contender at Euro 2020 after its tournament began with midfielder Christian Eriksen suffering cardiac arrest on the field in the team’s opening game.

Denmark hasn’t gotten this far at a major tournament since winning the European title in 1992.

Delaney scored with a header in the fifth minute and Dolberg made it 2-0 in the 42nd. The Czechs got one back from Patrik Schick in the 49th. It was Schick’s fifth goal of the tournament.

Denmark will play either England or Ukraine in the semifinals on Wednesday at Wembley Stadium in London.

Many Czechs took a break amid cleanup efforts following a tornado to watch the European Championship quarterfinal match between the Czech Republic and Denmark.

Dozens of local residents and volunteers were sitting mostly on the ground in front of the damaged school in the town of Moravska Nova Ves watching the game on a big screen and drinking beer.

A rare tornado believed to be the most devastating in the Czech Republic’s modern history tore through the country’s southeast last week. Six people were killed and hundreds injured.

The tornado touched down as strong thunderstorms hit the entire country. Seven towns and villages sustained heavy damage.

Stadium security in Baku appeared to confiscate a rainbow flag from two Danish fans ahead of the European Championship quarterfinal match between the Czech Republic and Denmark.

The flag was visible in the Danish fan section during warm-ups before two security personnel moved in and one of them took hold of the flag.

UEFA said Friday that advertising boards from a sponsor using a rainbow motif would not be shown at quarterfinal games in Baku and St. Petersburg.

UEFA said it “requires its sponsors to ensure that their artwork is compliant with local legislation.”

Italy defender Leonardo Spinazzola could miss the rest of the European Championship because of injury.

Spinazzola was taken off the field on a stretcher in the 79th minute of Italy’s 2-1 quarterfinal win over Belgium after pulling up sharply while chasing the ball.

The 28-year-old writes on Instagram “Unfortunately we all know how it went but our blue dream continues and with this great group nothing is impossible.”

Italian media reports that Spinazzola has traveled to Rome for tests.

Italy will next play Spain in the semifinals on Tuesday at Wembley Stadium in London.

The last two quarterfinal matches are on the schedule and the two winners will be heading to London.

Denmark will take on the Czech Republic in the early game in Baku and England will face Ukraine in the late match in Rome.

England played its first four matches at Wembley Stadium and could play in the semifinals and final at its home stadium if the team gets that far.

Spain and Italy both advanced to the semifinals on Friday. They will meet on Tuesday for a spot in the final. The second semifinal match will be on Wednesday.

The final is scheduled for July 11.

