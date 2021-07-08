On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
The Latest: English FA charged with offenses after win

July 8, 2021 7:15 am
The Latest on soccer’s European Championship:

UEFA has charged the English Football Association with three offenses from its European Championship semifinal win over Denmark.

The disciplinary cases were opened over the use of a laser pointer by fans, fireworks being set off and for disturbing the Danish national anthem.

England won the Euro 2020 match 2-1 in extra time at Wembley Stadium.

