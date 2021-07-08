On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
The Latest: Kerber faces Barty in Wimbledon semifinals

The Associated Press
July 8, 2021 8:13 am
WIMBLEDON, England (AP) — The Latest on Wimbledon (all times local):

1 p.m.

Angelique Kerber will try to reach her third Wimbledon final when she takes on top-ranked Ash Barty on Centre Court.

Kerber won Wimbledon in 2018 and was runner-up in 2016.

Barty is trying to reach the final at the All England Club for the first time.

The other semifinal pits No. 2-seeded Aryna Sabalenka against No. 8 Karolina Pliskova. Sabalenka is playing in her first Grand Slam semifinal, while Pliskova was the U.S. Open runner-up in 2016.

More AP tennis coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

