On Air: America in the Morning
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

The Latest: Morikawa, Finau making inroads at British Open

The Associated Press
July 16, 2021 5:20 am
1 min read
      

SANDWICH, England (AP) — The Latest on the British Open (all times local):

10:15 a.m.

Collin Morikawa is enjoying his first links test.

The 2020 PGA champion birdied the first and fifth holes in his second round at the British Open and is tied for second on 5 under par. That’s one shot behind Louis Oosthuizen.

        Insight by Gitlab: Learn about VA's approach to IT modernization by registering for this free webinar.

Tony Finau is another American making a run at Royal St George’s. He rolled in a putt from 10 feet at the par-4 eighth hole for his third birdie of the day and is 3 under.

Finau was third at Royal Portrush in 2019 and tied for ninth at Carnoustie the year before.

___

8:40 a.m.

The world’s best golfers are encountering overcast conditions and a light breeze at the start of the second day at the British Open.

And birdies were proving hard to come by early on at Royal St. George’s. There wasn’t one on the first or second holes among the first eight groups to tee off.

Francesco Molinari, the 2018 champion at Carnoustie, did eventually make birdie at the par-4 opening hole after an approach to within 2 feet and he moved to 3 under for the tournament.

That leaves Molinari three shots off the lead held by Louis Oosthuizen, who is among the afternoon starters.

        Read more: Sports News

___

More AP golf: https://apnews.com/hub/golf and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|4 Git Committed to Wellness with GitLab
6|24 NLIT Summit 2021
7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

USS America conducts flight operations in the Solomon Sea