Thiago Andrade has goal and assist, NYFC beats Crew 4-1

The Associated Press
July 30, 2021 9:52 pm
NEW YORK (AP) — Thiago Andrade had a goal and an assist and New York City FC beat the Columbus Crew 4-1 on Friday night.

Valentín Castellanos headed home Jesús Medina’s corner to open the scoring for NYCFC (8-5-2) in the 14th minute. It was with his second goal in two games and sixth of the season.

Thiago ran behind Alfredo Morales’ long pass and chipped it over the onrushing goalkeeper to double the lead in the 35th minute.

Thiago fed Keaton Parks, who slotted it home for a 3-0 lead in the 51st minute, and Santiago Rodríguez finished Maxi Moralez’s pass in the 71st minute. It was called offside on the field but overturned by a VAR decision.

Pedro Santos scored a penalty for the Crew (6-4-6) in second-half stoppage time.

