Thursday’s Olympic Scores

The Associated Press
July 28, 2021 10:04 pm
< a min read
      

Wednesday, July 28

BEACH VOLLEYBALL

Women

United States 2, Kenya 0 (21-8, 21-6)

Canada 2, Switzerland 0 (21-13, 24-22)

HOCKEY

Men

India 3, Argentina 1

HANDBALL

Women

Netherlands 37, Angola 28

RUGBY SEVENS

Women

France 12, Fiji 5

Canada 33, Brazil 0

United States 28, China 14

Australia 48, Japan 0

VOLLEYBALL

Women

Italy 3, Argentina 0 (25-21, 25-16, 25-15)

WATER POLO

Men

Hungary 23, South Africa 1

