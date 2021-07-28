Thursday’s Olympic Scores

Wednesday, July 28
BEACH VOLLEYBALL
Women
United States 2, Kenya 0 (21-8, 21-6)
Canada 2, Switzerland 0 (21-13, 24-22)
HOCKEY
Men
India 3, Argentina 1
HANDBALL
Women
Netherlands 37, Angola 28
RUGBY SEVENS
Women
France 12, Fiji 5
Canada 33, Brazil 0
United States 28, China 14
Australia 48, Japan 0
VOLLEYBALL
Women
Italy 3, Argentina 0 (25-21, 25-16, 25-15)
WATER POLO
Men
Hungary 23, South Africa 1
Copyright
© 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments