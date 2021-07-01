Thursday’s Transactions

On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
BASEBALL
Major League Baseball
American League

DETROIT TIGERS — Optioned LHP Miguel Del Pozo and CF Derek Hill to Toledo (Triple-A East).

MINNESOTA TWINS — Selected the contract of RHP Derek Law from St. Paul (Triple-A East). Designated RHP Matt Shoemaker for release or assignment. Sent RHP Michael Pineda to St. Paul on a rehab assignment.

NEW YORK YANKEES — Acquired OF Tim Locastro from Arizona in exchange for RHP Keegan Curtis.

TAMPA BAY RAYS — Optioned LHP Ryan Sherriff to Durham (Triple-A East).

TEXAS RANGERS — Reinstated LF David Dahl from the 10-day IL. Placed C Jose Trevino on the 10-day IL, retroactive to June 29.

National League

CHICAGO CUBS — Optioned RHP Tommy Nance to Iowa (Triple-A East).

CINCINNATI REDS — Sent RF Scott Heineman outright to Louisville (Triple-A East). Sent RHP Michael Lorenzen to Reds (Arizona Complex League) on a rehab assignment.

MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Recalled RHP Alec Bettinger from Nashville (Triple-A East). Optioned LHP Aaron Ashby to Nashville. Reinstated LHP Angel Perdomo from the 10-day IL and optioned to Nashville.

PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Placed INF Colin Moran on the 10-day IL, retroactive to June 29. Recalled OF Jared Oliva from Indianapolis (Triple-A East).

ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Optioned RF Lars Nootbaar to Memphis (Triple-A East). Reinstated CF Harrison Bader from the 10-day IL.

BASKETBALL
Women’s National Basketball Association

NEW YORK LIBERTY — Re-signed F Rashanda Gray.

WASHINGTON MYSTICS — Signed C Megan Gustafson and G Shatori Walker-Kimbrough to seven-day contracts.

FOOTBALL
National Football League

NFL — Fined Washington Football Team $10 million after investigation for issues with its workplace culture, including sexual harassment.

Canadian Football League

WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Signed WR Cam Meredith.

HOCKEY
National Hockey League

ARIZONA COYOTES — Signed Andre Tourigny to a three-year contract as head coach.

American Hockey League

AHL — Announced approval for transfer of ownership of Rockford IceHogs (AHL) to the Chicago Blackhawks (NHL).

PROVIDENCE BRUINS — Signed F Eli Zummack to a two-year contract.

SOCCER
Major League Soccer

LA GALAXY — Acquired $50,000 in 2021 general allocation money from Austin FC in exchange for its discovery rights to Senegalese F Moussa Djitte.

COLLEGE

PROVIDENCE — Named Kelcie Rombach assistant women’s basketball coach and Jalisa Mitchell associate director of player development.

TENNESSEE TECH — Named Blake Gray men’s basketball assistant coach.

THIEL — Named Rob Trudo football offensive coordinator, Andrew Geisler co-defensive coordinator, Jim Cessna recruiting coordinator, Christian Pawola Jr linebackers coach, Austin Moore tight ends coach and Caleb Koval wide receivers coach.

WASHINGTON — Named Andy Jenkins men’s baseball assistant coach.

WIS.-OSHKOSH — Named Jeremiah Hoffman women’s golf head coach.

