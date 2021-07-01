Thursday’s Transactions

BASEBALL Major League Baseball American League

BOSTON RED SOX — Sent 2B Christian Arroyo to Worcester (Triple-A East) on a rehab assignment.

CLEVELAND INDIANS — Optioned 2B Owen Miller to Columbus (Triple-A East).

DETROIT TIGERS — Optioned LHP Miguel Del Pozo and CF Derek Hill to Toledo (Triple-A East).

HOUSTON ASTROS — Sent RHPs Josh James and Joe Smith to Sugar Land (Triple-A West) on rehab assignments. Recalled RHP Peter Solomon from Sugar Land. Optioned LHP Ryan Hartman to Sugar Land.

MINNESOTA TWINS — Selected the contract of RHP Derek Law from St. Paul (Triple-A East). Designated RHP Matt Shoemaker for release or assignment. Sent RHP Michael Pineda to St. Paul on a rehab assignment.

NEW YORK YANKEES — Acquired OF Tim Locastro from Arizona in exchange for RHP Keegan Curtis. Acquired OF Aldenis Sanchez from Tampa Bay as the player to be named later in the June 17 trade.

TAMPA BAY RAYS — Optioned LHP Ryan Sherriff to Durham (Triple-A East).

TEXAS RANGERS — Reinstated LF David Dahl from the 10-day IL. Placed C Jose Trevino on the 10-day IL, retroactive to June 29.

National League

ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Reinstated RHP J.B. Bukauskas from the 10-day IL. Signed C Jonah Girand to a minor league contract.

CHICAGO CUBS — Optioned RHP Tommy Nance to Iowa (Triple-A East).

CINCINNATI REDS — Sent RF Scott Heineman outright to Louisville (Triple-A East). Sent RHP Michael Lorenzen to Reds (Arizona Complex League) on a rehab assignment.

COLORADO ROCKIES — Sent RHP Mychal Givens to Albuquerque (Triple-A West) on a rehab assignment.

MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Recalled RHP Alec Bettinger from Nashville (Triple-A East). Optioned LHP Aaron Ashby Reinstated LHP Angel Perdomo from the 10-day IL and optioned to Nashville.

NEW YORK METS — Signed RHP Dustin Beggs to a minor league contract.

PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Reinstated RHP Brandon Kintzlere from the 10-day IL. Designated RHP Neftali Feliz for assignment.

PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Placed INF Colin Moran on the 10-day IL, retroactive to June 29. Recalled OF Jared Oliva from Indianapolis (Triple-A East). Signed RHP Shelby Miller to a minor league contract.

ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Optioned RF Lars Nootbaar to Memphis (Triple-A East). Reinstated CF Harrison Bader from the 10-day IL. Agreed to terms with LHP T.J. McFarland to a minor league contract.

SAN DIEGO PADRES — Recalled LHP Ryan Weathers from El Paso (Triple-A West). Optioned RHP Miguel Diaz to El Paso.

SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Sent RHP Logan Webb to Sacramento (Triple-A West) on a rehab assignment. Placed OF Mike Tauchman on the 10-day IL, retroactive to June 30. Reinstated OF Jaylin Davis from the 60-day IL.

BASKETBALL National Basketball Association

NBA — Announced today that Toronto G Jalen Harris has been dismissed and disqualified from the league for violating the terms of the NBA/NBPA Anti-Drug Program.

Women’s National Basketball Association

NEW YORK LIBERTY — Re-signed F Rashanda Gray to a remainder of the season contract.

WASHINGTON MYSTICS — Signed C Megan Gustafson and G Shatori Walker-Kimbrough to seven-day contracts.

FOOTBALL National Football League

NFL — Fined Washington Football Team $10 million after investigation for issues with its workplace culture, including sexual harassment.

PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Signed K Sam Sloman. Waived DE Demarcus Christmas.

Canadian Football League

WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Signed WR Cam Meredith.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

ARIZONA COYOTES — Signed Andre Tourigny to a three-year contract as head coach.

American Hockey League

AHL — Announced approval for transfer of ownership of Rockford IceHogs (AHL) to the Chicago Blackhawks (NHL).

PROVIDENCE BRUINS — Signed F Eli Zummack to a two-year contract.

East Coast Hockey League

FORT WAYNE KOMETS — Activated D Olivier Galipeau and Fs Jackson Leef and Zach Pochiro from reserve. Placed D Matt Murphy and Fs Oliver Cooper and Marco Roy on reserve.

SOCCER Major League Soccer

LA GALAXY — Acquired $50,000 in 2021 general allocation money from Austin FC in exchange for its discovery rights to Senegalese F Moussa Djitte.

SEATTLE SOUNDERS — Announced the resignation of longtime executive and leader Bart Wiley.

COLLEGE

ALABAMA A&M — Announced the addition of Emmanuel Tommy as assistant men’s basketball coach.

BETHUNE-COOKMAN — Named Janelle Crayton women’s basketball head coach.

PROVIDENCE — Named Kelcie Rombach assistant women’s basketball coach and Jalisa Mitchell associate director of player development.

TENNESSEE TECH — Named Blake Gray men’s basketball assistant coach.

THIEL — Named Rob Trudo football offensive coordinator, Andrew Geisler co-defensive coordinator, Jim Cessna recruiting coordinator, Christian Pawola Jr linebackers coach, Austin Moore tight ends coach and Caleb Koval wide receivers coach.

WASHINGTON — Named Andy Jenkins men’s baseball assistant coach.

WIS.-OSHKOSH — Named Jeremiah Hoffman women’s golf head coach.

