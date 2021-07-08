Thursday’s Transactions

On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
The Associated Press
July 8, 2021 2:58 pm
BASEBALL
Major League Baseball
American League

CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Sent LF Eloy Jimenez to Winston-Salem (High-A East) on a rehab assignment.

HOUSTON ASTROS — Placed LHP Brooks Raley in the 10-DAY IL due to health and safety protocols. Recalled RHP Ralph Garza Jr.

OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Placed INF/OF Chad Pinder on the 10-day IL. Selected the contract of INF Jacob Wilson from Las Vegas (Triple-A West).

National League

LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Selected the contract of LHP Darien Nuñez from Oklahoma City (Triple-A West). Optioned RHP Mitch White to Oklahoma City.

HOCKEY
National Hockey League

WASHINGTON CAPITALS — Re-signed F Beck Malenstyn to a one-year, two-way contract.

National Women’s Soccer League

ORLANDO PRIDE — Signed F Jodie Taylor from the North Carolina Courage on a deal through the end of the 2021 season.

WASHINGTON SPIRIT — Signed MF Taylor Aylmer and D Morgan Goff as national team replacement players.

COLLEGE

CHOWAN — Named Joe Braun the assistant women’s softball coach.

PROVIDENCE — Named LaDontae Henton as the special assistant to the head coach for men’s basketball.

RICE — Agreed to terms with Scott Pera on an extension that will run through the 2023-24 season as men’s basketball coach.

YALE — Named Rachel Kahan head coach of women’s tennis.

