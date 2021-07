Thursday’s Transactions

BASEBALL Major League Baseball American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Recalled RHP Shaun Anderson from Norfolk (Triple-A East). Optioned LHP Zac Lowther to Norfolk.

CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Sent LF Eloy Jimenez to Winston-Salem (High-A East) on a rehab assignment.

CLEVELAND INDIANS — Optioned 2B Owen Miller to Columbus (Triple-A East).

HOUSTON ASTROS — Placed LHP Brooks Raley in the 10-DAY IL due to health and safety protocols. Recalled RHP Ralph Garza Jr.

NEW YORK YANKEES — Placed RHP Michael King on the 10-day IL, retroactive to July 5. Recalled INF/OF Tyler Wade from Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (Triple-A East).

OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Placed INF/OF Chad Pinder on the 10-day IL. Selected the contract of INF Jacob Wilson from Las Vegas (Triple-A West).

TAMPA BAY RAYS — Optioned CF Vidal Brujan to Durham (Triple-A East).

National League

ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Sent RF Kole Calhoun to Hillsboro (High-A West) on a rehab assignment.

CINCINNATI REDS — Placed RHP Sonny Gray on the 10-day IL. Recalled RHP Tony Santillan from Louisville (Triple-A East).

LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Selected the contract of LHP Darien Nuñez from Oklahoma City (Triple-A West). Optioned RHP Mitch White to Oklahoma City. Optioned RHP Aaron Slegers to Salt Lake (Triple-A West).

MIAMI MARLINS — Recalled RHP Nick Neidert from Jacksonville (Triple-A East). Optioned RHP Jordan Holloway to Jacksonville.

MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Optioned LHP Hoby Milner to Nashville (Triple-A East). Sent OF Lorenzo Cain to Nashville on a rehab assignment.

NEW YORK METS — Optioned RHP Robert Stock to Syracuse (Triple-A East) following last night’s game. Recalled RHP Nick Tropeano from Syracuse to serve as the 27th man yesterday will remain on the active roster.

BASKETBALL National Basketball Association

ATLANTA HAWKS — Announced the hiring of Nate McMillan as the full-time head coach.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

TORONTO MAPLE LEAFS — Signed D Travis Dermott to a two-year contract extension.

WASHINGTON CAPITALS — Re-signed F Beck Malenstyn to a one-year, two-way contract.

SOCCER National Women’s Soccer League

ORLANDO PRIDE — Signed F Jodie Taylor from the North Carolina Courage on a deal through the end of the 2021 season.

WASHINGTON SPIRIT — Signed MF Taylor Aylmer and D Morgan Goff as national team replacement players.

COLLEGE

ADRIAN — Announced that Kali Bills was named Uganda Senior National Women’s Lacrosse assistant coach. Named Xavier Aikens to men and women’s track and field coaching staff as the throws coach.

ALABAMA A&M — Named Kevin Missouri an assistant men’s basketball coach

CHOWAN — Named Joe Braun the assistant women’s softball coach.

MEMPHIS — Named Larry Brown an assistant men’s basketball coach.

PROVIDENCE — Named LaDontae Henton as the special assistant to the head coach for men’s basketball.

RICE — Agreed to terms with Scott Pera on an extension that will run through the 2023-24 season as men’s basketball coach.

ROWAN — Named Mary Murray interim assistant women’s softball coach.

SOUTHERN ILLINOIS — Promoted Colin Schneider to assistant men’s basketball coach.

YALE — Named Rachel Kahan head coach of women’s tennis.

