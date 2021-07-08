Thursday’s Transactions

BASEBALL Major League Baseball American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Recalled RHP Shaun Anderson from Norfolk (Triple-A East). Optioned LHP Zac Lowther to Norfolk.

BOSTON RED SOX — Optioned C Connor Wong to Worcester (Triple-A East).

CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Sent LF Eloy Jimenez to Winston-Salem (High-A East) on a rehab assignment.

CLEVELAND INDIANS — Optioned 2B Owen Miller and RHP J.C. Mejia to Columbus (Triple-A East). Reinstated RHP Zach Plesac from the 10-day IL. Released C Rene Rivera.

HOUSTON ASTROS — Placed LHP Brooks Raley in the 10-DAY IL due to health and safety protocols. Recalled RHP Ralph Garza Jr.

NEW YORK YANKEES — Placed RHP Michael King on the 10-day IL, retroactive to July 5. Recalled INF/OF Tyler Wade from Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (Triple-A East).

OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Placed INF/OF Chad Pinder on the 10-day IL. Selected the contract of INF Jacob Wilson from Las Vegas (Triple-A West).

TAMPA BAY RAYS — Optioned CF Vidal Brujan to Durham (Triple-A East).

TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Recieved OF Darlin Guzman from Cincinnati as the player to be named later completing a Jan. 22 trade for RHP Hector Perez.

National League

ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Sent RF Kole Calhoun to Hillsboro (High-A West) on a rehab assignment.

ATLANTA BRAVES — Optioned RHP Jacob Webb to Gwinnett (Triple-A East). Activated 1B Pablo Sandoval from the restricted list.

CHICAGO CUBS — Optioned LHP Justin Steele to Iowa (Triple-A East). Sent 1B Taylor Gushue outright to Iowa.

CINCINNATI REDS — Placed RHP Sonny Gray on the 10-day IL. Recalled RHP Tony Santillan from Louisville (Triple-A East). Optioned 35 Max Schrock to Louisville.

LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Selected the contract of LHP Darien Nuñez from Oklahoma City (Triple-A West). Optioned RHP Mitch White to Oklahoma City. Optioned RHP Aaron Slegers to Salt Lake (Triple-A West).

MIAMI MARLINS — Recalled RHP Nick Neidert from Jacksonville (Triple-A East). Optioned RHP Jordan Holloway to Jacksonville.

MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Optioned LHP Hoby Milner to Nashville (Triple-A East). Sent OF Lorenzo Cain to Nashville on a rehab assignment.

NEW YORK METS — Optioned RHP Robert Stock to Syracuse (Triple-A East) following last night’s game. Recalled RHP Nick Tropeano from Syracuse to serve as the 27th man yesterday will remain on the active roster.

ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Optioned RHP Johan Oviedo to Memphis (Triple-A East).

SAN DIEGO PADRES — Recalled RHP James Norwood and LHP Daniel Camarena from El Paso (Triple-A West). Optioned RHP Nabil Crismatt to El Paso. Placed LHP Nick Ramirez on the 10-day IL.

SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Sent RHP Aaron Sanchez on a rehab assignment to Sacramento (Triple-A West).

WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Placed RHP Joe Ross on the 10-day IL, retroactive to July 7. Recalled RHP Ryne Harper from Rochester (Triple-A East).

Minor League Baseball Frontier League

EQUIPE QUEBEC — Signed LHP Vincent Ruel.

NEW JERSEY JACKALS — Signed RHP Devon Fisher.

TRI-CITY VALLEYCATS — Released INF Phil Caulfield.

WASHINGTON WILD THINGS — Signed OF Cam Phelts.

BASKETBALL National Basketball Association

ATLANTA HAWKS — Announced the hiring of Nate McMillan as the full-time head coach.

Women’s National Basketball Association

SEATTLE STORM — Signed F Cierra Burdick to a second 7-day contract.

WASHINGTON MYSTICS — Signed G Shatori Walker-Kimbrough and C Megan Gustafson to second 7-day contracts.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

TORONTO MAPLE LEAFS — Signed D Travis Dermott to a two-year contract extension.

WASHINGTON CAPITALS — Re-signed F Beck Malenstyn to a one-year, two-way contract.

SOCCER Major League Soccer

COLUMBUS CREW — Acquired F Erik Hurtado from CF Montreal in exchange for $200,000 in 2021 General Allocation Money (GAM).

National Women’s Soccer League

ORLANDO PRIDE — Signed F Jodie Taylor from the North Carolina Courage on a deal through the end of the 2021 season.

WASHINGTON SPIRIT — Signed MF Taylor Aylmer and D Morgan Goff as national team replacement players. Waived D Natalie Jacobs.

United Soccer League

BIRMINGHAM LEGION FC — Acquired D Thomas Vancaeyezeele from San Diego Loyal in exchange for cash considerations.

COLLEGE

ADRIAN — Announced that Kali Bills was named Uganda Senior National Women’s Lacrosse assistant coach. Named Xavier Aikens to men and women’s track and field coaching staff as the throws coach.

ALABAMA A&M — Named Kevin Missouri an assistant men’s basketball coach

CHOWAN — Named Joe Braun the assistant women’s softball coach.

MEMPHIS — Named Larry Brown an assistant men’s basketball coach.

PROVIDENCE — Named LaDontae Henton as the special assistant to the head coach for men’s basketball.

RICE — Agreed to terms with Scott Pera on an extension that will run through the 2023-24 season as men’s basketball coach.

ROWAN — Named Mary Murray interim assistant women’s softball coach.

SIENA — Announced Jonathan Pickett as special assistant men’s basketball.

SOUTHERN ILLINOIS — Promoted Colin Schneider to assistant men’s basketball coach.

YALE — Named Rachel Kahan head coach of women’s tennis.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.