Thursday’s Transactions

BASEBALL Major League Baseball American League

BOSTON RED SOX — Sent LHP Chris Sale to Florida Complex League (FCL) on a rehab assignment.

NEW YORK YANKEES — Placed LHPs Nestor Cortes and Wandy Peralto on the COVID-19 IL. Reinstated LHP Zack Britton from the 10-day IL. Selected the contract of OF Trey Amburgey from Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (Triple-A East).

National League

CHICAGO CUBS — Agreed to terms with RHP Tyler Santana.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

FLORIDA PANTHERS — Re-signed D Gustav Forsling to a three-year contract.

NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Re-signed F Michael McLeod to a two-year contract.

American Hockey League

SAN DIEGO GULLS — Signed D Nikolas Brouillard to a one-year contract extension.

SOCCER Major League Soccer

FC DALLAS — Transferred F Tanner Tessman to Venezia FC (Italy/Serie A).

LA GALAXY — Signed F Efrain Alvarez to a two-year contract extension with a club option for 2024.

PHILADELPHIA UNION — Signed G Andre Blake to a three-year contract extension with a club option for 2025.

COLLEGE

EAST CAROLINA — Named David Macias baseball assistant coach.

GEORGETOWN — Named Sugar Rodgers women’s basketball assistant coach.

NICHOLS — Named Brock Erickson men’s basketball head coach.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.