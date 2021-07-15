Thursday’s Transactions

|BASEBALL
|Major League Baseball
|American League
BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Sent LHP John Means to Norfolk (Triple-A East) on a rehab assignment.
BOSTON RED SOX — Sent LHP Chris Sale to Florida Complex League (FCL) on a rehab assignment.
NEW YORK YANKEES — Placed LHPs Nestor Cortes and Wandy Peralto on the COVID-19 IL. Reinstated LHP Zack Britton from the 10-day IL. Selected the contract of OF Trey Amburgey from Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (Triple-A East).
CHICAGO CUBS — Agreed to terms with RHP Tyler Santana.
CINCINNATI REDS — Placed RHP Art Warren on the 10-day IL, retroactive to July 12.
MIAMI MARLINS — Agreed to terms with RHP Eddy Tavarez on a minor league contract.
|Minor League Baseball
|Frontier League
NEW JERSEY JACKALS — Released RHP Peter Soporowski.
NEW YORK BOULDERS — Agreed to terms with RHP Nate Roe.
SUSSEX COUNTY MINERS — Agreed to terms with LHP Matt Valin and RHP Justin Watts. Released RHP Julio Medina.
WINDY CITY THUNDERBOLTS — Released RHP Tom Jager.
|HOCKEY
|National Hockey League
DALLAS STARS — Signed a two-year affiliation agreement with Idaho Steelheads (ECHL).
FLORIDA PANTHERS — Re-signed D Gustav Forsling to a three-year contract.
NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Signed F Cole Smith to a one-year, two-way contract.
NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Re-signed F Michael McLeod to a two-year contract.
BAKERSFIELD CONDORS — Signed F Matteo Gennaro to a two-way contract.
SAN DIEGO GULLS — Signed D Nikolas Brouillard to a one-year contract extension.
|National Women’s Hockey League
NWHL — Named Bill Flanagan director of scouting (USA) and Ken Duffon director of scouting (Canada).
|SOCCER
|Major League Soccer
FC DALLAS — Transferred F Tanner Tessman to Venezia FC (Italy/Serie A).
LA GALAXY — Signed F Efrain Alvarez to a two-year contract extension with a club option for 2024.
PHILADELPHIA UNION — Signed G Andre Blake to a three-year contract extension with a club option for 2025.
CULVER-STOCKTON — Named Rod Radcliffe head softball coach.
EAST CAROLINA — Named David Macias baseball assistant coach.
GEORGETOWN — Named Sugar Rodgers women’s basketball assistant coach.
NICHOLS — Named Brock Erickson men’s basketball head coach.
