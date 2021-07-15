Thursday’s Transactions

BASEBALL Major League Baseball American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Sent LHP John Means to Norfolk (Triple-A East) on a rehab assignment.

BOSTON RED SOX — Sent LHP Chris Sale to Florida Complex League (FCL) on a rehab assignment.

NEW YORK YANKEES — Placed LHPs Nestor Cortes and Wandy Peralto on the COVID-19 IL. Reinstated LHP Zack Britton from the 10-day IL. Selected the contract of OF Trey Amburgey from Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (Triple-A East).

National League

CHICAGO CUBS — Agreed to terms with RHP Tyler Santana.

CINCINNATI REDS — Placed RHP Art Warren on the 10-day IL, retroactive to July 12.

MIAMI MARLINS — Agreed to terms with RHP Eddy Tavarez on a minor league contract.

Minor League Baseball Frontier League

NEW JERSEY JACKALS — Released RHP Peter Soporowski.

NEW YORK BOULDERS — Agreed to terms with RHP Nate Roe.

SUSSEX COUNTY MINERS — Agreed to terms with LHP Matt Valin and RHP Justin Watts. Released RHP Julio Medina.

WINDY CITY THUNDERBOLTS — Released RHP Tom Jager.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

DALLAS STARS — Signed a two-year affiliation agreement with Idaho Steelheads (ECHL).

FLORIDA PANTHERS — Re-signed D Gustav Forsling to a three-year contract.

NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Signed F Cole Smith to a one-year, two-way contract.

NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Re-signed F Michael McLeod to a two-year contract.

American Hockey League

BAKERSFIELD CONDORS — Signed F Matteo Gennaro to a two-way contract.

SAN DIEGO GULLS — Signed D Nikolas Brouillard to a one-year contract extension.

National Women’s Hockey League

NWHL — Named Bill Flanagan director of scouting (USA) and Ken Duffon director of scouting (Canada).

SOCCER Major League Soccer

FC DALLAS — Transferred F Tanner Tessman to Venezia FC (Italy/Serie A).

LA GALAXY — Signed F Efrain Alvarez to a two-year contract extension with a club option for 2024.

PHILADELPHIA UNION — Signed G Andre Blake to a three-year contract extension with a club option for 2025.

COLLEGE

CULVER-STOCKTON — Named Rod Radcliffe head softball coach.

EAST CAROLINA — Named David Macias baseball assistant coach.

GEORGETOWN — Named Sugar Rodgers women’s basketball assistant coach.

NICHOLS — Named Brock Erickson men’s basketball head coach.

