On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Thursday’s Transactions

The Associated Press
July 15, 2021 5:37 pm
2 min read
      
BASEBALL
Major League Baseball
American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Sent LHP John Means to Norfolk (Triple-A East) on a rehab assignment.

BOSTON RED SOX — Sent LHP Chris Sale to Florida Complex League (FCL) on a rehab assignment.

NEW YORK YANKEES — Placed LHPs Nestor Cortes and Wandy Peralta on the COVID-19 IL. Reinstated LHP Zack Britton from the 10-day IL. Selected the contract of OF Trey Amburgey from Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (Triple-A East).

National League

CHICAGO CUBS — Agreed to terms with RHP Tyler Santana.

        Insight by JTEK: Learn how agencies are defining the role of cloud services today and in the future, while also emphasizing the considerations for each of those decisions by downloading this exclusive e-book.

CINCINNATI REDS — Placed RHP Art Warren on the 10-day IL, retroactive to July 12.

MIAMI MARLINS — Agreed to terms with RHP Eddy Tavarez on a minor league contract.

Minor League Baseball
Frontier League

NEW JERSEY JACKALS — Released RHP Peter Soporowski.

NEW YORK BOULDERS — Agreed to terms with RHP Nate Roe.

SUSSEX COUNTY MINERS — Agreed to terms with LHP Matt Valin and RHP Justin Watts. Released RHP Julio Medina.

WINDY CITY THUNDERBOLTS — Released RHP Tom Jager.

HOCKEY
National Hockey League

DALLAS STARS — Signed a two-year affiliation agreement with Idaho Steelheads (ECHL).

FLORIDA PANTHERS — Re-signed D Gustav Forsling to a three-year contract.

        Read more: Sports News

NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Signed F Cole Smith to a one-year, two-way contract.

NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Re-signed F Michael McLeod to a two-year contract.

American Hockey League

BAKERSFIELD CONDORS — Signed F Matteo Gennaro to a two-way contract.

SAN DIEGO GULLS — Signed D Nikolas Brouillard to a one-year contract extension.

National Women’s Hockey League

NWHL — Named Bill Flanagan director of scouting (USA) and Ken Duffon director of scouting (Canada).

SOCCER
Major League Soccer

FC DALLAS — Transferred F Tanner Tessman to Venezia FC (Italy/Serie A).

LA GALAXY — Signed F Efrain Alvarez to a two-year contract extension with a club option for 2024.

        Want to stay up to date with the latest federal news and information from all your devices? Download the revamped Federal News Network app

PHILADELPHIA UNION — Signed G Andre Blake to a three-year contract extension with a club option for 2025.

COLLEGE

CULVER-STOCKTON — Named Rod Radcliffe head softball coach.

EAST CAROLINA — Named David Macias baseball assistant coach.

GEORGETOWN — Named Sugar Rodgers women’s basketball assistant coach.

NICHOLS — Named Brock Erickson men’s basketball head coach.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Health News Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|4 Git Committed to Wellness with GitLab
6|24 NLIT Summit 2021
7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

USS America conducts flight operations in the Solomon Sea