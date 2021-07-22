Thursday’s Transactions

BASEBALL American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Optioned 3B Kelvin Gutierrez to Norfolk (Triple-A East).

BOSTON RED SOX — Placed INF/OF Danny Santana on the 10-day IL. Recalled 1B/OF Franchy Cordero from Worcester (Triple-A East).

CLEVELAND INDIANS — Recalled LHP Sam Hentges from Columbus (Triple-A East). Optioned RHP Eli Morgan to Columbus.

DETROIT TIGERS — Placed INF Isaac Paredes on the 10-day IL, retroactive to July 20. Recalled INF Willi Castro from Toledo (Triple-A East). Sent RHP Michael Fulmer to Toledo on a rehab assignment.

KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Optioned 1B Ryan McBroom to Omaha (Triple-A East).

MINNESOTA TWINS — Recalled C Ben Rortvedt from St. Paul (Triple-A East). Placed C Mitch Garver on the paternity list.

NEW YORK YANKEES — Selected the contract of RHP Sal Romano from Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (Triple-A East) and agreed to terms on a major league contract. Designated RHP Asher Wojciechowski for assignment.

TAMPA BAY RAYS — Optioned CF Vidal Brujan to Durham (Triple-A East). Recalled RHP Luis Patino from Durham.

National League

ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Sent C Carson Kelly to Arizona Complex League (ACL) on a rehab assignment.

ATLANTA BRAVES — Otioned RHP Bryse Wilson to Gwinnett (Triple-A East).

CHICAGO CUBS — Optioned SS Sergio Alcantara to Iowa (Triple-A East). Recalled RHP Trevor Megill from Iowa.

COLORADO ROCKIES — Agreed to terms with RHP Jaden Hill on a minor league contract.

LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Optioned RF Zach Reks to Oklahoma City (Triple-A West). Placed LF Billy McKinney on the active roster.

PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Reinstated CF Odubel Herrera from the 10-day IL. Optioned 2B Nick Maton to Lehigh Valley (Triple-A East).Sent 3B Alec Bohm to Lehigh Valley on a rehab assignment.

PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Agreed to terms with RHP Bubba Chandler on a minor league contract.

ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Agreed to terms with C Wade Strauss, RHPs Ryan Loutos, Andre Granillo and Austin Love, 2Bs Noah Mendlinger and Bryan Pope, OF Ryan Holgate and LHP Hayes Heinecke to minor league contracts.

SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Sent RHP Reyes Moronta to Sacramento (Triple-A West) on a rehab assignment.

Minor League Baseball Atlantic League

LONG ISLAND DUCKS — Announced the contract of RHP Scott Harkin has been purchased by Toros de Tijuana (Mexican League).

Frontier League

EQUIPE QUEBEC — Agreed to terms with RHP Adam McKillican. Released C Jorge Gutierrez.

EVANSVILLE OTTERS — Agreed to terms with C Michael Gangwish.

GATEWAY GRIZZLIES — Agreed to terms with RHPs Carson Cupo and Jordan Rathbone. Released RHP Drew Clavenna.

JOLIET SLAMMERS — Agreed to terms with C Sam Ferri, LHP Logan Lyle and RHP Brett Smith.

NEW JERSEY JACKALS — Released LHP Sam Mercedes.

SOUTHERN ILLINOIS MINERS — Released OF Ryan Stacy.

WINDY CITY THUNDERBOLTS — Agreed to terms with INF Payton Robertson.

FOOTBALL National Football League

ARIZONA CARDINALS — Placed LB Dennis Gardeck on the active physically unabe to perform (PUP) list.

CINCINNATI BENGALS — Claimed C Lamont Gaillard off waivers from Arizona.

NEW YORK GIANTS — Placed WR Kadarius Toney on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Signed RB Mike WEber and DB Jordyn Peters.

PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Re-signed OLB Calvin Bundage.

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Signed LB Fred Warner to a five-year contract extension.

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Waived S Curtis Riley. Placed WR John Franklin and CB Chris Wilcox on the active physically unable to perform (PUP) list.

Canadian Football League

WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Released DB Christian Angulo.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

ARIZONA COYOTES — Acquired D Shayne Gostisbehere, a 2022 second and seventh round draft choice from Philadelphia.

NEW YORK RANGERS — Signed F Barclay Goodrow to a six-year contract.

American Hockey League

BAKERSFIELD CONDORS — Signed F Dino Kambeitz to a one-year AHL/ECHL contract.

HAMILTON BULLDOGS — Signed F Cole Brown.

COLLEGE

FORDHAM — Named Allen Gant, Andrew Force and David Weeks assistant football coaches. Named Delvin Jones director of football operations.

NYU — Named Adam Ginsburg assistant men’s basketball coach.

THIEL — Named Zach Yoder men’s soccer assistant coach.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.