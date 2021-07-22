Thursday’s Transactions

BASEBALL American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Optioned 3B Kelvin Gutierrez to Norfolk (Triple-A East).

BOSTON RED SOX — Placed INF/OF Danny Santana on the 10-day IL. Recalled 1B/OF Franchy Cordero from Worcester (Triple-A East). Agreed to terms with SS Marcelo Mayer and 2B Tyler McDonough to minor league contracts.

CLEVELAND INDIANS — Recalled LHP Sam Hentges from Columbus (Triple-A East). Optioned RHP Eli Morgan to Columbus.

DETROIT TIGERS — Placed INF Isaac Paredes on the 10-day IL, retroactive to July 20. Recalled INF Willi Castro from Toledo (Triple-A East). Sent RHP Michael Fulmer to Toledo for a rehab assignment.

KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Optioned 1B Ryan McBroom to Omaha (Triple-A East).

LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Optioned RF Taylor Ward to Salt Lake (Triple-A West). Reinstated LF Justin Upton from the 10-day IL.

MINNESOTA TWINS — Recalled C Ben Rortvedt from St. Paul (Triple-A East). Placed C Mitch Garver on the paternity list. Acquired RHP Joe Ryan and RHP Drew Strotman in exchange for DH Nelson Cruz and RHP Calvin Faucher.

NEW YORK YANKEES — Selected the contract of RHP Sal Romano from Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (Triple-A East) and agreed to terms on a major league contract. Designated RHP Asher Wojciechowski for assignment.

SEATTLE MARINERS — Recalled INF Donovan Walton from Tacoma (Triple-A West). Optioned RHP Yohan Ramirez to Tacoma.

TAMPA BAY RAYS — Optioned CF Vidal Brujan to Durham (Triple-A East). Recalled RHP Luis Patino from Durham. Sent OF Manuel Margot to Durham for a rehab assignment.

National League

ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Sent C Carson Kelly to Arizona Complex League (ACL) for a rehab assignment.

ATLANTA BRAVES — Otioned RHP Bryse Wilson to Gwinnett (Triple-A East).

CHICAGO CUBS — Optioned SS Sergio Alcantara to Iowa (Triple-A East). Recalled RHP Trevor Megill from Iowa.

COLORADO ROCKIES — Agreed to terms with RHP Jaden Hill and free agent C Dustin Garneau to minor league contracts.

LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Optioned RF Zach Reks to Oklahoma City (Triple-A West). Placed LF Billy McKinney on the active roster.

MIAMI MARLINS — Recalled RHP Jordan Holloway from Jacksonville (Triple-A East). Optioned RHP Nick Neidert to Jacksonville.

PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Reinstated CF Odubel Herrera from the 10-day IL. Optioned 2B Nick Maton to Lehigh Valley (Triple-A East).Sent 3B Alec Bohm to Lehigh Valley for a rehab assignment.

PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Agreed to terms with RHP Bubba Chandler on a minor league contract.

ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Agreed to terms with C Wade Strauss, RHPs Ryan Loutos, Andre Granillo, Austin Love, 2Bs Noah Mendlinger, Bryan Pope, OF Ryan Holgate, LHPs Hayes Heinecke, Chris Gerard and SS Mack Chambers to minor league contracts. Sent RHP Daniel Ponce de Leon to Memphis (Triple-A East) for a rehab assignment.

SAN DIEGO PADRES — Sent LHP Matt Strahm and LHP Nick Ramirez to El Paso (Triple-A West) for a rehab assignment. Optioned 1B Webster Rivas and RHP Reiss Knehr to El Paso. Reinstated C Austin Nola from the 10-day IL.

SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Sent RHP Reyes Moronta to Sacramento (Triple-A West) for a rehab assignment.

Minor League Baseball Atlantic League

LONG ISLAND DUCKS — Announced the contract of RHP Scott Harkin has been purchased by Toros de Tijuana (Mexican League).

Frontier League

EQUIPE QUEBEC — Agreed to terms with RHP Adam McKillican. Released C Jorge Gutierrez.

EVANSVILLE OTTERS — Agreed to terms with C Michael Gangwish.

GATEWAY GRIZZLIES — Agreed to terms with RHPs Carson Cupo and Jordan Rathbone. Released RHP Drew Clavenna.

JOLIET SLAMMERS — Agreed to terms with C Sam Ferri, LHP Logan Lyle and RHP Brett Smith.

NEW JERSEY JACKALS — Released LHP Sam Mercedes.

SOUTHERN ILLINOIS MINERS — Released OF Ryan Stacy.

WINDY CITY THUNDERBOLTS — Agreed to terms with INF Payton Robertson.

BASKETBALL

NEW ORLEANS PELICANS — Announced the hiring of Willie Green as head coach.

FOOTBALL National Football League

ARIZONA CARDINALS — Placed LB Dennis Gardeck on the active/physically unable to perform (PUP) list. Claimed C Lamont Gaillard off waivers from St. Louis.

CINCINNATI BENGALS — Claimed C Lamont Gaillard off waivers from Arizona.

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Placed QB Jake Luton on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

NEW YORK GIANTS — Placed WR Kadarius Toney on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Signed RB Mike Weber and DB Jordyn Peters. Placed RB Saquon Barkley, C Jonotthan Harrison, T Matt Peart, TE Kyle Rudolph, LB Oshane Ximines and CB Aaron Robinson on the active/physically unable to perform (PUP) list.

PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Re-signed OLB Calvin Bundage.

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Waived S Curtis Riley. Placed WR John Franklin and CB Chris Wilcox on the active/physically unable to perform (PUP) list.

TENNESSEE TITANS — Signed third-round pick CB Elijah Molden.

Canadian Football League

WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Released DB Christian Angulo.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

ARIZONA COYOTES — Acquired D Shayne Gostisbehere, a 2022 second and seventh-round draft pick from Philadelphia.

CALGARY FLAMES — Acquired F Tyler Ptlick from Seattle in exchange for a 2022 fourth-round draft pick.

DETROIT RED WINGS — Acquired G Alex Nedeljkovic from Carolina in exchange for G Jonathan Bernier and a 2021 third-round draft pick. Agreed to terms with G Alex Nedeljkovic on a two-year contract.

NEW YORK RANGERS — Signed F Barclay Goodrow to a six-year contract.

American Hockey League

BAKERSFIELD CONDORS — Signed F Dino Kambeitz to a one-year AHL/ECHL contract.

HAMILTON BULLDOGS — Signed F Cole Brown.

COLLEGE

FORDHAM — Named Allen Gant, Andrew Force and David Weeks assistant football coaches. Named Delvin Jones director of football operations.

NEW MEXICO — Named Chris Russell head men’s tennis coach.

NYU — Named Adam Ginsburg assistant men’s basketball coach.

SYRACUSE — Named Sydney O’Hara assistant softball coach.

TENNESSEE TECH — Named Amanda Smith head women’s golf coach.

THIEL — Named Zach Yoder men’s soccer assistant coach.

