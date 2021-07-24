On Air: Federal News Network program
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Titans ready to tune up offense with Jones, new coordinator

The Associated Press
July 24, 2021 11:12 am
2 min read
      

TENNESSEE TITANS (11-6)

CAMP SITE: Nashville, Tennessee

LAST YEAR: Derrick Henry carried the Titans once again, this time to the franchise’s first AFC South title since 2008. The AP and NFL Offensive Player of the Year not only repeated as the NFL rushing leader, Henry became the eighth man to run for at least 2,000 yards in league history with a total of 2,027 yards that ranks fifth-most all-time. A defense that struggled all season couldn’t stop Lamar Jackson as the Titans lost in the wild-card round at home.

IMPORTANT ADDITIONS: WR Julio Jones, LB Bud Dupree, CB Janoris Jenkins, DL Denico Autry, CB Caleb Farley, WR Josh Reynolds, LB Rashad Weaver, OT Dillon Radunz, LS Morgan Cox, OT Kendall Lamm.

        Insight by Extreme Networks: Learn about the Energy Department’s Nevada National Security Site’s network modernization goals and future priorities in this free webinar.

IMPORTANT LOSSES: WR Corey Davis, TE Jonnu Smith, K Stephen Gostkowski, CB Adoree Jackson, CB Malcolm Butler, S Kenny Vaccaro, RT Dennis Kelly, WR Adam Humphries, DL DaQuan Jones, CB Desmond King, TE MyCole Pruitt.

CAMP NEEDS: Get healthy with Farley, Dupree, WR A.J. Brown and LT Taylor Lewan all recovering from surgeries that sidelined them during the offseason program. Build chemistry on a revamped defense that could feature six new starters. Sync up the offense with new coordinator Todd Downing.

KEY CAMP COMPETITIONS: Kicker is the biggest question mark on the roster as the Titans let undrafted rookie Blake Haubeil of Ohio State and Tucker McCann, who spent 2020 on the practice squad, try to earn the job. A new starting right tackle is needed with Lamm likely getting the first crack to keep Radunz on the bench.

EXPECTATIONS: Trading for Jones made clear the Titans aren’t satisfied just making the playoffs for the third time in four seasons or even hosting one playoff game as division champs. It’s now Super Bowl or bust for a team that lost in the AFC championship game in January 2020.

FANDUEL SUPER BOWL ODDS: +2800

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

        Read more: Sports News

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|4 Git Committed to Wellness with GitLab
6|24 NLIT Summit 2021
7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Army Gen. Hokanson thanks Guard members for support fighting the Bootleg Fire in Oregon