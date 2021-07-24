On Air: Federal News Network program
Top seed Collins vs qualifier Ruse in Palermo final

The Associated Press
July 24, 2021 4:53 pm
PALERMO, Italy (AP) — Top-seeded Danielle Collins will try to win her first WTA title at the Palermo Ladies Open on Sunday, when Elena-Gabriela Ruse of Romania will be aiming for her second title in two weeks.

Collins reached her first career final after beating fourth-seeded Zhang Shuai 6-4, 6-3 in the semifinals on Saturday, breaking the Chinese veteran three times.

The American lost a three-set quarterfinal to Ruse two weeks ago in Hamburg, where Ruse went on to win as a qualifier.

She’s attempting a repeat after reaching the Palmero final from qualifying. Ruse battled past sixth-seeded Oceane Dodin of France 6-7 (4), 7-6 (0), 6-1. Dodin saved 18 break points but committed 22 double faults.

