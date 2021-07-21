Trending:
Top shooter Hill of Britain tests positive, will miss Tokyo

The Associated Press
July 21, 2021 12:27 pm
LONDON (AP) — Top-ranked shooter Amber Hill of Britain will miss the Tokyo Olympics after testing positive for COVID-19, she announced Wednesday.

The No. 1 in women’s skeet said she tested positive Tuesday night shortly before her scheduled departure for Tokyo, and that she was in self-isolation with no symptoms.

“Broken is about the only way to describe the pain I’m feeling right now,” the 23-year-old Hill wrote on her Instagram account.

British tennis players Johanna Konta and Dan Evans previously withdrew after testing positive.

More AP Olympics: https://apnews.com/hub/2020-tokyo-olympics and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

