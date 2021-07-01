AMERICAN LEAGUE
|
|G
|AB
|H
|R
|Pct.
|Brantley Hou
|61
|250
|85
|39
|.340
|Guerrero Jr. Tor
|78
|283
|96
|64
|.339
|Gurriel Hou
|75
|271
|89
|41
|.328
|Bogaerts Bos
|75
|281
|92
|49
|.327
|Mullins Bal
|80
|307
|99
|45
|.322
|Cruz Min
|69
|241
|74
|37
|.307
|Martinez Bos
|74
|288
|87
|53
|.302
|Alvarez Hou
|68
|258
|77
|49
|.298
|T.Hernández Tor
|59
|238
|71
|31
|.298
|Correa Hou
|76
|284
|84
|58
|.296
Home Runs
Ohtani, Los Angeles, 28; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 26; A.García, Texas, 20; Olson, Oakland, 20; Gallo, Texas, 19; Devers, Boston, 19; Semien, Toronto, 19; 7 tied at 18.
Runs Batted In
Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 66; Devers, Boston, 64; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 63; A.García, Texas, 55; J.Abreu, Chicago, 54; Meadows, Tampa Bay, 54; Grichuk, Toronto, 54; Olson, Oakland, 53; Walsh, Los Angeles, 53; Bichette, Toronto, 53.
Pitching
Civale, Cleveland, 10-2; Bassitt, Oakland, 9-2; Greinke, Houston, 8-2; G.Cole, New York, 8-4; Eovaldi, Boston, 8-4; Petit, Oakland, 7-1; Berríos, Minnesota, 7-2; 4 tied at 7-3.
Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments