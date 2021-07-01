Trending:
The Associated Press
July 1, 2021 12:00 am
AMERICAN LEAGUE

G AB H R Pct.
Brantley Hou 61 250 85 39 .340
Guerrero Jr. Tor 78 283 96 64 .339
Gurriel Hou 75 271 89 41 .328
Bogaerts Bos 75 281 92 49 .327
Mullins Bal 80 307 99 45 .322
Cruz Min 69 241 74 37 .307
Martinez Bos 74 288 87 53 .302
Alvarez Hou 68 258 77 49 .298
T.Hernández Tor 59 238 71 31 .298
Correa Hou 76 284 84 58 .296

Home Runs

Ohtani, Los Angeles, 28; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 26; A.García, Texas, 20; Olson, Oakland, 20; Gallo, Texas, 19; Devers, Boston, 19; Semien, Toronto, 19; 7 tied at 18.

Runs Batted In

Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 66; Devers, Boston, 64; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 63; A.García, Texas, 55; J.Abreu, Chicago, 54; Meadows, Tampa Bay, 54; Grichuk, Toronto, 54; Olson, Oakland, 53; Walsh, Los Angeles, 53; Bichette, Toronto, 53.

Pitching

Civale, Cleveland, 10-2; Bassitt, Oakland, 9-2; Greinke, Houston, 8-2; G.Cole, New York, 8-4; Eovaldi, Boston, 8-4; Petit, Oakland, 7-1; Berríos, Minnesota, 7-2; 4 tied at 7-3.

