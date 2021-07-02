Trending:
The Associated Press
July 2, 2021 12:07 am
AMERICAN LEAGUE

G AB H R Pct.
Brantley Hou 62 255 88 40 .345
Guerrero Jr. Tor 79 286 96 64 .336
Bogaerts Bos 77 289 95 50 .329
Gurriel Hou 76 274 89 41 .325
Mullins Bal 80 307 99 45 .322
Cruz Min 70 245 76 37 .310
Martinez Bos 76 295 90 58 .305
T.Hernández Tor 60 242 73 31 .302
Alvarez Hou 69 260 78 50 .300
Correa Hou 76 284 84 58 .296

Home Runs

Ohtani, Los Angeles, 28; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 26; Gallo, Texas, 20; A.García, Texas, 20; Olson, Oakland, 20; Walsh, Los Angeles, 20; Devers, Boston, 20; Semien, Toronto, 20; Perez, Kansas City, 19; 6 tied at 18.

Runs Batted In

Devers, Boston, 69; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 66; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 63; Walsh, Los Angeles, 58; J.Abreu, Chicago, 55; A.García, Texas, 55; Martinez, Boston, 55; Meadows, Tampa Bay, 54; Grichuk, Toronto, 54; Bichette, Toronto, 54.

Pitching

Civale, Cleveland, 10-2; Bassitt, Oakland, 9-2; Eovaldi, Boston, 9-4; Greinke, Houston, 8-2; G.Cole, New York, 8-4; Petit, Oakland, 7-1; Berríos, Minnesota, 7-2; 4 tied at 7-3.

