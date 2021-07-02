AMERICAN LEAGUE
|
|G
|AB
|H
|R
|Pct.
|Brantley Hou
|62
|255
|88
|40
|.345
|Guerrero Jr. Tor
|79
|286
|96
|64
|.336
|Bogaerts Bos
|77
|289
|95
|50
|.329
|Gurriel Hou
|76
|274
|89
|41
|.325
|Mullins Bal
|80
|307
|99
|45
|.322
|Cruz Min
|70
|245
|76
|37
|.310
|Martinez Bos
|76
|295
|90
|58
|.305
|T.Hernández Tor
|60
|242
|73
|31
|.302
|Alvarez Hou
|69
|260
|78
|50
|.300
|Correa Hou
|76
|284
|84
|58
|.296
Home Runs
Ohtani, Los Angeles, 28; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 26; Gallo, Texas, 20; A.García, Texas, 20; Olson, Oakland, 20; Walsh, Los Angeles, 20; Devers, Boston, 20; Semien, Toronto, 20; Perez, Kansas City, 19; 6 tied at 18.
Runs Batted In
Devers, Boston, 69; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 66; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 63; Walsh, Los Angeles, 58; J.Abreu, Chicago, 55; A.García, Texas, 55; Martinez, Boston, 55; Meadows, Tampa Bay, 54; Grichuk, Toronto, 54; Bichette, Toronto, 54.
Pitching
Civale, Cleveland, 10-2; Bassitt, Oakland, 9-2; Eovaldi, Boston, 9-4; Greinke, Houston, 8-2; G.Cole, New York, 8-4; Petit, Oakland, 7-1; Berríos, Minnesota, 7-2; 4 tied at 7-3.
Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments